Pregnant, MC Loma makes an unexpected revelation and vents to fans: “I’m scared to death”

In a conversation with fans and followers last Friday (5), singer MC Loma commented on the pregnancy process she is experiencing, considering that she is expecting her first child, Melanie.

At the time, when asked about the moment of delivery, the funkeira admitted that she feels fear when thinking about it, but assured that she is ready to face it.

“Woman, I’m scared to death. I was talking to my mother these days. I’m very scared, but I gave it to God’s hand. It came in, it will have to come out, right?”, She said, who also gave details about the size of the baby: “She is 2 kilos and 400 grams, and 46 centimeters”, she said.

MC Loma reveals mood with famous singer

In a recent interview with the podcast “podDelas“, MC Loma commented on a climate that faced with a singer, with which he made a musical partnership. At the time, without naming names, she even revealed that she sought out the musician to produce a second hit, but got no answers.

“There is an artist that we even have music together… Look at me here making controversy. The music boomed, great, perfect. One of the songs that people love the most. [Vou falar] I do not care. Then some time passed, before the pandemic, I called this person to record a song. I said: ‘Since people liked it so much, let’s do another one’. That person just ignored me,” she said.

