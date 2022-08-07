probable teams, absences and where to watch the duel for the Brasileirão

Aiming to maintain the leadership of the Brasileirão, Palmeiras welcomes Goiás this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Allianz Parque. The match is valid for the 21st round of the national tournament. The team led by Abel already has 42 points and fights for the title, while Esmeraldino has 25 and tries to get away from the Z-4.







Palmeiras welcomes Goiás this Sunday aiming to isolate itself in the leadership of the Brazilian

Packed in the Brazilian, Alviverde comes from four consecutive victories, two of which happened under their own domains. Last Wednesday, for Libertadores, Abel’s team kept alive the hope of qualifying for the semi after drawing with Galo away from home.

It is possible that the Portuguese coach will choose to spare some starting players, so that they are 100% prepared for the decision in the continental tournament on August 10th.

Rony and Rafael Navarro have recovered from injuries and have already completed a physical transition. Therefore, the attackers can appear among the holders against Esmeraldino.

Raphael Veiga, who suffered a blow to his back in the last game, had no injury and is not a concern. Thus, Abel has no embezzlement due to physical problems.

However, full-backs Marcos Rocha and Piquerez, and defender Murilo received their third yellow card and must be suspended in this round of the championship, lacking a solid defense by Alviverde.

Goiás, in turn, comes from a victory, two draws and a defeat, assuming only the 11th place in the table. After a week full of work and rest, coach Jair Ventura already knows that he should count on the return of Reynaldo, who has recovered from thigh pain.

Savio, still delivered to the medical department, and Maguinho, suspended for having received the third yellow card, are absent.

Vinicius was spared from the activities, but it shouldn’t be a problem for the duel. Thus, the biggest doubt is whether Jair Ventura keeps just two defenders (Lucas Halter and Caetano) or whether to resume the 3 5-2.

The retrospect shows a favoritism for Palmeiras. In 51 games played, there were 26 Palestinian victories, 11 draws and only 14 triumphs for Goiás.

PALM TREES x GOIÁS

Place: Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo (SP)

Date/Time: 8/7/2022, at 4 pm

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Auxiliaries: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and Leirson Peng Martins (RS)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Where to watch: Rede Globo (including the states of São Paulo and Goiás) and in real time THROW!/Voice of Sport

PALM TREES: Weverton; Mayke, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Jorge; Danilo, Gabriel Menino (Zé Rafael) and Raphael Veiga (Scarpa); Wesley (Ron), Dudu and Merentiel (Navarro). Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Embezzlement: There is not

hanging: Ron, Abel Ferreira [técnico] and Gabriel Menino

Suspended: Marcos Rocha, Murilo and Piquerez (all received the third yellow card)

GOIÁS: Thaddeus; Lucas Halter, Caetano and Reynaldo; Diego, Matheus Sales, Caio Vinícius (Felipe Bastos); Luan Dias and Danilo Barcelos (Dada Belmonte); Pedro Raul and Nicolas. Technician: Jair Ventura.

Embezzlement: Savio (injured)

Doubt: vinicius

hanging: There is not

Suspended: Maguinho (third yellow)