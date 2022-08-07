Procon warns about Father’s Day shopping safely

With Father’s Day approaching (August 14), Procon de Americana (SP) guides consumers on certain precautions to be taken when shopping for gifts. After defining in which niche the purchase will be made, inform yourself about your rights as a consumer.

With that in mind, check out 4 tips to help you shop more safely and avoid problems with your gift.

Breakfast food and baskets

The Procon guides the consumer to observe the information on the shelf life and storage conditions of food. Ready-made baskets sold must present all information clearly, such as: the number of items in the basket, type of products, brands, accessories, ornaments and whether articles such as newspapers, magazines and flowers are included.

Keep everything agreed in writing if it is an order: date and time of delivery, message, type of basket, value and payment terms.

Cell phones and electronics

For those who are thinking of gifting cell phones or electronics, the Consumer Defense Code guarantees a period of 90 days for the exchange of durable products, even if they are imported.

The item must always be purchased at an authorized store, with original packaging, instruction manual in Brazilian language and present to the authorized technical assistance network. Check the possibility of demonstration of operation in physical stores.

shopping on the internet

For purchases in general via e-commerce, or even outside the establishment (phone, WhatsApp, virtual stores, apps), it is important to make sure about the authenticity of the website and security to avoid being a victim of scams.

Upon delivery, always compare the photo of the advertisement with the item received, and if any irregularity is found, it is your right as a consumer not to receive the product. If delivery has already been made, notify the merchant immediately.

Gift certificate and clothes

In the case of gift vouchers, remember to inform the period of consumption, if any, as well as the items and articles covered by the voucher. If the store has other branches, inform about the use in other units. Recurring refunds of the value of the “change” of the voucher must also be clarified, whether they will be with a cash refund or bonus on the next purchase.

In the case of clothes, it is necessary to inform yourself about the exchange and return policy of each store. Considering that each company offers this possibility or not, with or without a label. In addition, pieces in white colors or underwear are often not exchanged.