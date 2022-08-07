Producer counters John Leguizamo and defends James Franco

after the actor John Leguizamo criticize the escalation of James Franco as Fidel Castro in the movie Alina from Cubathe producer John Martinez O’Felan responded by saying that the actor was carrying out a “blind attack”. Leguizamo even called for a boycott of the film, which still does not have a premiere date.

“A guy like John Leguizamo has historically been regarded by Hispanics as one of America’s first Latino descent actors since the ’90s and I’ve always looked up to him as an underdog. But his comments are culturally ignorant and a blind attack with zero substance related to this project”said O’Felan in response to the newspaper THR.

In his social networks, Leguizamo wrote: “How is this still happening? How does Hollywood exclude us and still steal our narratives? No more appropriation by Hollywood and the streamers. Boycott! This is fucked up. Also, a seriously hard story to tell without aggrandizement, which would be wrong ! I don’t have a problem with Franco, but he’s not Latino!”

In addition to Franco, the actress Mia Maestro will live Natalia Revuelta, socialite who had a love affair with the politician. The duo joins Ana Villafañewhich is interpreting Alina Fernandeztitle character.

The film will show the real story of Castro and Revuelta and how their romance gave birth to Fernandez. The direction is Miguel Bardem and script of Jose Rivera. There is no premiere date.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Follow us also on YouTube: on omeletvewith the main topics of pop culture; hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bento Omelet, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.