PSG coach talks about using trio Neymar, Mbappé and Messi

PSG opened its campaign in Ligue 1, the French Championship, with a 5-0 rout against Clermont today (06). Neymar, with one goal and three assists, and Messi, with two goals, one on a bicycle, were the main protagonists of the night.

After the game, at a press conference, Christophe Galtier, Paris Saint-Germain coach, spoke about the use of the “galactic trio” in attack, with Neymar, Messi and Mbappé. Today, the young French star did not enter the field due to a thigh injury, but Galtier was keen to point out that the three can take turns throughout the season:

Neymar and Messi celebrate after the Argentine’s goal for PSG Image: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

“Substitute Messi, Neymar or Kylian during the match? I already told them that. We will have almost 26 games in the first part of the season alone. We will have to do that and sometimes one of them may not even start the match”, declared Galtier.

After the debut with a rout, French newspapers lavished praise on Neymar and Messi, the team’s main players today. Neymar, for example, received a nine and was highly praised. Messi, who only appeared with good plays in the second half, was also well evaluated, but with the exception of having had a timid first half.