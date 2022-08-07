Queiroga appeals for vaccination of 15 million children against polio at an event in SP – Notícias

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, asked, this Sunday morning (7), that parents and guardians take children from all over the country to be vaccinated against polio.

“There is no shortage of vaccines, they are there. We have to immunize 15 million children, and it is not an exclusive responsibility of the ministry [da Saúde] this kind of action. We have the immunization programs of the states and municipalities”, he said, during an agenda in São Paulo (SP).





The speech by the minister and other health authorities took place on Avenida Paulista, in front of the Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) building. Queiroga defended vaccination during the launch of the National Polio Vaccination Campaign and the 2022 Multivaccination.

“The vaccine is a duty of the State and a right of the people, so that it can reach each of the 15 million children. The required coverage is at least 90%. Ideally, we can vaccinate everyone. In recent years, is around 70% to 80%. We are united in this purpose”, he explained.

For the campaign against polio, the target group, according to the Ministry of Health, are children under 5 years old. Children under 1 year of age should be vaccinated according to the vaccination status found for the primary schedule. Children aged 1 to 4 years should be vaccinated with OPV (Oral Poliomyelitis Vaccine), provided they have received three doses of VIP (Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine) in the basic regimen.

“No one doubts the importance of the National Immunization Program, established in the 1970s, and it is one of the main public health policies in our country. With it, we eradicated polio in Brazil. The last case was in 1989, in my state , in Paraíba. We don’t want more cases of poliomyelitis”, he said.





Queiroga also recalled that, recently, cases were registered in the United States and Israel. “Therefore, it can happen in Brazil, although we don’t have an urgency. Due to polio cases [nos EUA e Israel]it is urgent that we manage to recover our global coverage”, he pointed out.

The Minister of Health also said that, during the pandemic period, vaccination coverage against poliomyelitis decreased. “It is urgent to recover vaccination coverage against polio and other diseases that are preventable with vaccines. It is the best way to protect society”, he demanded.

He appealed to fathers, mothers and grandparents to take their children to the 38,000 vaccination rooms available in the municipalities.

Queiroga also mentioned 22 other vaccines available in the National Vaccination Program. “Brazil also supports neighboring countries and the protection of border cities, [afinal] people move from one border to another. We protect border regions. I ask parents to take their children to vaccination rooms. It is unacceptable that we have children with preventable diseases,” she concluded.