Queiroga appeals to parents to immunize children

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, appealed today to parents and guardians to vaccinate children against poliomyelitis and said it was “unacceptable” that there are still people with diseases that can be prevented with immunizations.

In a speech during the launch of the national vaccination campaign against the disease, in São Paulo, Queiroga said it was “urgent” for the country to be able to recover vaccination coverage. The mobilization starts tomorrow and goes until the 9th of September.

Brazil has not detected cases of poliomyelitis since 1989 and, in 1994, it received from PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) the certification of a free area for the circulation of poliovirus wild, together with the entire American continent.

While the disease reappears in some parts of the world, polio vaccination coverage in Brazil is increasingly far from the target of 95% of children protected.

“It’s urgent to recover coverage, it’s the best way to protect our society,” he said. According to the minister, the decrease in vaccine coverage is a “world phenomenon” that worsened during the covid-19 pandemic.

I make an appeal to all fathers and mothers, grandmothers and grandfathers to take the children of their family to the more than 38 thousand vaccination rooms in the country. There is no shortage of vaccines, they are there and they only have one owner: the Brazilian people. Temo to immunize 15 million children against polio Marcelo Queiroga

During the event, held on Avenida Paulista, central region of São Paulo, Queiroga vaccinated Leonardo, 5, against the disease. The boy was accompanied by his father.

Coverage is falling

The inactivated polio vaccine was introduced in 2012 with two doses, but was expanded to three doses in 2016. The PNI (National Immunization Program) recommends that they be administered at 2, 4 and 6 months of age, conferring immunity that it is only reinforced at 15 months and at 4 years, with drops of the oral vaccine.

According to the SI-PNI (Information System of the National Immunization Program), the predicted doses for the inactivated polio vaccine last reached the target in 2015, when coverage was 98.29% of children born that year.

After 2016, coverage dropped to less than 90%, reaching 84.19% in 2019. In 2020, the covid-19 pandemic impacted the coverage of several vaccines, and this immunizer reached only 76.15% of babies. In 2021, which may still have data released into the system, the percentage was below 70% for the first time, with 69.9%.

The drop in vaccine coverage on the American continent made PAHO list Brazil and seven other Latin American countries as high-risk areas for the disease to return. The alert comes in a year in which Malawi, Africa, has again reported a case of wild poliovirus, and New York City, in the United States, has reported a case of poliomyelitis with paralysis in an adult who would not have traveled to the country. outside.

Poliovirus infection is often asymptomatic, but it can be serious and cause irreversible and fatal paralysis, since, in addition to the limbs, polio can also paralyze the muscles responsible for breathing. In these cases, the patient’s survival may depend on the use of a respirator.

multivaccination

Approximately 40,000 vaccination posts will be open to apply doses of the 18 vaccines that make up the national vaccination schedule for children and adolescents.

They are: Hepatitis A and B, Penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B), Pneumococcal 10 valent, VIP (Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine), HRV (Human Rotavirus Vaccine), Meningococcal C (conjugated), OPV (Oral Poliomyelitis Vaccine), Fever yellow, MMR (Measles, Rubella, Mumps), Tetraviral (Measles, Rubella, Mumps, Chickenpox), DTP (Bacterial MMR), Chickenpox and quadrivalent HPV (Human Papillomavirus).

The HPV, dT (double adult), Yellow Fever, MMR, Hepatitis B, dTpa and Meningococcal ACWY (conjugated) vaccines will be available for adolescents. All immunizing agents that are part of the PNI are safe and are registered by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

According to the ministry, vaccines against covid-19 can be administered simultaneously or with any interval with the others on the national calendar, in people from 3 years old.

* With Brazil Agency