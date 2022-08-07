Quina results, contest 5917, today, Saturday, August 6th

>>>Follow GCMAIS on Google News<<<

The price of the bet with 5 numbers is R$ 2.00. The more numbers you mark, the higher the bet price and the greater the chances of winning. It is important to note that each ticket contains 10 fractions and can be purchased whole or in parts. In addition, the value of the prize is proportional to the number of fractions purchased.

Fundraising after the Quina result

A percentage of the amounts collected from the bets is passed on to the federal government so that they return to society in the form of social benefits. If there are no winning bets in the four prize tiers, the amounts accumulate for the next contest, in the 1st prize tier.

award

The gross premium corresponds to 43.35% of the collection. Of this value:

35% are distributed among those who match the 5 numbers,

15% among those who match 4 numbers,

10% among those who match 3 numbers,

10% among those who match 2 numbers,

15% is accumulated and is distributed to Quina winners in the final 5 and

15% accumulate for those who match the 5 numbers of Quina de São João.

Prizes expire 90 days after the draw date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in FIES (Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education).

