Renato Gaúcho praises Luan and reveals nomination for Flamengo

the saints announced striker Luan as a new addition to the team until the end of the season. The player belongs to Corinthians and Peixe has the option to renew for another season.

At 29 years old, Luan arrives with suspicion due to the last moments in which the player lived at Corinthians. He debuted in style against New York City FC in the Florida Cup, scoring two goals. But over time, he lost ground. In all, he played 80 matches and scored 11 goals.

At Grêmio, the player lived a great phase in his career. Luan was called up to the Brazilian national team and won the gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games. In addition, he was elected King of America and Libertadores top scorer in 2017. Who was your coach? Renato Gaucho.

Currently without a club, in an exclusive interview with FISH DIARY, Renato Gaúcho praised the striker and sees the possibility of evolution of the player. The coach stated that the role of the coach, in Lisca’s case, is important to recover the athlete.

“Luan is a great player. He helped us a lot when Grêmio won the Libertadores and didn’t buy the best player award. On the contrary. He played too much. Santos is making an excellent signing. He was always a professional with me on and off the field”, comments Renato Gaúcho.

“The coach’s role is to pass the tactical part to the player, talk to him, but he also has to give affection, especially when the phase is not good”, says the coach.

Renato said that, in a certain meeting with Luan, he even said that he would try to take him to Flamengo. At the time, the former Corinthians shirt was leaning against the Parque São Jorge team and being little used.

“When Luan was at Corinthians, I met him and told him that if he stayed at Flamengo I would ask for him to be hired. One day I still want to work with him again”, concludes the coach.