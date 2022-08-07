Renato shines around Corinthians and becomes an inspiration in a key week

Midfielder Renato Augusto was one of the best on the field in Corinthians’s 1-1 draw with Avaí last night (6), even though he only played about 25 minutes into the second stage. The veteran reappears at a crucial moment for the team in the season, with two decisive games to go.

On Wednesday (9), Corinthians need to reverse the 2-0 victory they suffered at Neo Química Arena against Flamengo, in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. On Saturday (13), the opponent is Palmeiras, traditional rival and leader of the Brasileirão, in a duel that could define Timão’s luck in the fight for the national title.

At the moment, the alviverde team leads the competition with 42 points, followed closely by the team led by Vítor Pereira, who has 39. However, Palmeiras still plays in the round this afternoon, against Goiás, at Allianz Parque.

Almost 50 days without playing

Renato hadn’t been on the field since June 19, when he had a calf injury against Goiás, at Neo Química Arena. His return was encouraging for the Corinthians fan not only for the assistance for Balbuena’s goal, in a perfect corner kick, but for the performance as a whole, since the alvinegra performance went up a lot after his entry.

Renato hit 90% of the attempted passes and the three long throws he made, according to data from the statistics portal Sofascore. In 25 minutes, he also made four decisive passes. In the portal’s evaluation, he left the field with a score of 7.7.

In the period without Renato, Corinthians won six games, lost three and drew another three. The numbers include the two draws with Boca Juniors in the round of 16 of the Libertadores.