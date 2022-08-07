Renowned Scientist Apologizes For Posting Photo Of Salami And Saying It Was A Star | Science

Étienne Klein, a French scientist who heads the research department at the French Atomic Energy Commission, posted on Twitter an image he said was of the closest star to the Sun captured by the lens of the powerful James Webb telescope.

The post, which has already surpassed 17,000 likes, showed its 92,000 followers what a reddish planet could look like, with white and orange nebulae on a black background.

But it was all just a big joke. The photo was of an Iberian chorizo ​​salami.

the tweet (see below in French) it read: “Photo of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Sun, located 4.2 light-years from us. It was captured by the JWST. This level of detail… A new world is revealed day by day.”

The scientist apologized for the “gotcha” and said it was a way of questioning the credibility that expert voices have on social media and what he considers a fragile content verification.

“In light of some comments, I feel obliged to clarify that this tweet that shows an alleged photo of the Proxima Centauro was a form of entertainment. Let’s learn to distrust both the arguments of authorities and the spontaneous eloquence of certain images…”, he wrote.

“Well, at snack time, cognitive biases seem to find something to have fun with… So be careful with them. According to contemporary cosmology, there is no object belonging to Spanish charcuterie, except on Earth,” he added.

Klein, a physicist and philosopher of science, told the French portal Le Point that it was “the first time I have made a joke on this network as a scientific authority figure. The good news is that some immediately understood the lie, although it also took two tweets. to fully clarify”.

He said it was like an experiment and that the reaction to the post “illustrates the fact that fake news is always more successful on these types of social media than real news.”

The scientist believed that if he had not linked the image of the salami to the James Webb telescope, “it would not have been so successful”.

The James Webb, launched on December 25 of last year, cost US$ 10 billion (about R$ 53 billion) and is the successor to the famous Hubble space telescope.

In July, the image that is considered the deepest and most detailed infrared view of the Universe to date was released, containing the light of galaxies that took billions of years to reach us.