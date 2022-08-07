Results increase drama for Clube do Remo X Aparecidense

The penultimate round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie C already had four of the ten games played and the changes in the leaderboard make the remaining games even more decisive, both up and down.

After the games this Saturday (6), the match between Remo X Aparecidense-GO gained a greater weight to define the G8, classified group for the second phase of the competition.

After the victory of Botafogo-SP over Atlético-CE and the triumph of ABC-RN over São José-RS, the two results helped Pará and Goiás who have one less in the fight for the vacancy.

The rout of Ypiranga-RS over Manaus-AM by 5 to 0, also took both teams out of the tournament, despite the gauchos having chances to reach the classification, but with the number of victories below Leão and Camelão.

Paysandu’s triumph over Altos-PI by 3 to 0 does not change the position in the fight for the G8, but inserts the Piauienses in the fight against the sticking. At the bottom, the duel between Floresta-CE X Campinense-PB can define the relegated to Series D, in case of victory of Ceará.

SERIES C GAMES ON SUNDAY (7)

Brasil-RS X Confiança-SE: Vitória dos gauchos gives survival to the team that takes Vitória-BA in the last round. A draw lowers the Xavante team and can even save Sergipe from falling.

Floresta-CE X Campinense-PB: Game that can decide the bottom. Vitória from Ceará relegates Gauchos and Paraíba, in addition to forcing Ferroviário-CE to win Volta Redonda-RJ. Vitória do Campinense-PB the pressure goes to Floresta-CE that takes Paysandu in Belém.

Clube do Remo X Aparecidense-GO: Key game of the round. Whoever wins has one foot in the next phase. A tie, who thanks beyond Vitória-BA is Ypiranga-RS, which comes to life.

Mirassol-SP X Vitória-BA: São Paulo team plays to guarantee the leadership and the advantage until the end of the C Series. A draw or victory of the paulistas is good for Remo and Aparecidense-GO. In case of a victory from Bahia, Vitória-BA is still in the fight, regardless of the result of Belém.

Volta Redonda-RJ X Ferroviário-CE: Victory of the cariocas classifies Voltaço and relegates Ferrão. A tie doesn’t work for both, especially for Ceará, who need to win to go with chances of salvation to the last round.

Botafogo-PB X Figueirense-SC: Match in Almeidão can guarantee Belo, in case of victory or draw. If Figueira wins, Belo will be pressured to get the Goiás in the last round. If Remo wins and Figueira triumphs over Belo, Leão from Pará is classified and the last spot is between Paraíba and Goiás.