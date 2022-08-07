Revealed when the R$600 and R$710 will be RELEASED; see how much you receive in AUXÍLIO BRASIL AUGUST

O Brazil aid will be released again in less than a week.

The novelty is that this time, the Aid Brazil August will be paid in installments of R$ 600 for all those enrolled in the program.

In addition, many families will be able to receive BRL 710 in some cases.

It is worth remembering that the Brazil Assistance calendar was advanced, and the payment of aid Brazil will take place on new dates.

BRAZIL AID

O Brazil aid benefits millions of Brazilian families since the end of 2021, when it was created to replace the old Bolsa Família.

Also known as Family Scholarship 2022O Brazil Aid 2022 serves as a source of basic income for citizens who fit the necessary conditions of the program.

see below Who is entitled to Brazil Aid?.

PAYMENT OF BRAZIL AID

Who is entitled to Aid Brazil? are the families:

In poverty – with monthly income per person from R$ 105.01 to R$ 210.00.

In extreme poverty – with monthly income per person of up to R$ 105.00.

In addition, another important condition for families to receive the payment of aid Brazil is that the family representative keeps the data of the members updated in CadÚnico, every two years.

AID BRAZIL AUGUST

In a nutshell, the Brazil aid in August will be paid in installments BRL 600.

It is worth remembering that the benefit, previously paid with minimum installments of R$ 400, received an increase of R$ 200 less than three months before the elections – the Brazil Aid 600.

In this way, families will receive BRL 600 (R$ 400 + R$ 200), from August to December of this year.

As in January 2023, after the elections, the amount of aid Brazil will return to around R$ 400, many people see the increase as a strategy by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to get votes.

BRAZIL AID VALUE

O amount of aid Brazil will be R$ 600 for all families in the program, for five months: from August to December.

In addition to this amount, there is also a portion of BRL 710 that will be released to those who are registered in the Gas Valley. See below if you will receive it.

GAS TICKET

O Brazil aid of 600 reais was approved in conjunction with the new Gas Valley in BRL 120.

In an announcement recently made by Caixa Econômica, it was informed that the value of the Vale Gás for this month of August will be reduced to R$ 110.

As the two benefits are released together, on the same dates, families enrolled in both programs can receive installments of BRL 710 (R$600 from Auxílio Brasil + R$120 from Vale Gás).

O Gas Valley is released every two months, and the next payment will be made this August.

BRAZIL AID CONSULTATION

THE consultation Aid Brazil can be done:

Through the Auxílio Brasil app, available for Android and IOS systems;

Through the number 121, the Ministry of Citizenship, and the Telephone Assistance Brazil – the number 111.

BRAZIL AID CALENDAR

In an unprecedented change, the Brazil Assistance calendar will advance the payment of the benefit to the first fortnight of this month.

Therefore, program families can expect to receive the payment of aid Brazil next week: from from the 9th to the 22nd.

But it is important to remember that the change will only be valid for August.

O payment aid Brazil will occur as beneficiaries are used to in the following months, starting from the last ten working days.

CALENDAR AID BRAZIL AUGUST

Check the calendar Aid Brazil August:

FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP CALENDAR



See when you will receive the Aid Brazil August: