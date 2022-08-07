Ribeirão has a task force to reduce the waiting list for surgeries in the SUS

Hospital das Clínicas de Ribeirão Preto (Photo: Renato Lopes / Special)

The State Department of Health promotes this Saturday (6) throughout the state of São Paulo, a task force of preoperative assessment consultations. In the region, patients are evaluated at the Hospital das Clínicas in Ribeirão Preto, at the State Hospital in Ribeirão and in Serrana.

According to Pasta, there are 17,752 surgeries held in the region of Ribeirão Preto. On the first day of the task force, 600 patients who need to undergo hernia or gallbladder surgeries will be evaluated, said the director of the regional health division of Ribeirão Preto, Jane Aparecida Cristina.

Segundo ela, além dos documentos pessoais, os pacientes chamados para as consultas devem apresentar exames feitos anteriormente para que os médicos possam avaliá-los. Após a avaliação, os pacientes serão operados nos mesmos hospitais da consulta avaliativa. No entanto, ainda não há data prevista para os procedimentos.

“Não existe uma data imediata para isso [cirurgia], this will depend on a case by case basis. Hence the need to perform this surgical assessment, this preoperative assessment. Afterwards, surgeries will be scheduled for the necessary cases”, he explains. Residents who are in the queue for surgeries can look for health facilities in each city for more information.

The State Department of Health reported that the strategy should last four months and includes 54 types of surgeries available in the Unified Health System (SUS) in the specialties circulatory system, vision, digestive and abdominal, osteomolecular and genitourinary, endocrine glands and nephrology.

In the state, the action will take place in 22 hospitals and 41 AMEs and will involve more than a thousand health professionals who will be exclusively in these units during Saturday to carry out these assessments. Today alone, 7,500 preoperative evaluation consultations are planned, informed Saúde.

See the cities that make up the regional health of Ribeirão Preto:



-Altinopolis

-Barrinha

– Potatoes

-Brodowski

-Cajuru

– Cassia dos Coqueiros

– blackheads

-Dumont

-Guariba

-Guatapará

-Jaboticabal

-Jardinópolis

-Luís Antonio

-Monte Alto

-Pitangueiras

-Pontal

-Pradopolis

-Ribeirão Preto

– Santa Cruz da Esperança

-Santa Rita do Passa Quatro

– Santa Rosa de Viterbo

-St Anthony of Joy

-Saint Simon

-Sierra Azul

-Serrana

-Sertãozinho

