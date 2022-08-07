Royal Enfield shows new Hunter 350 that should come to Brazil; get to know – 06/08/2022

Royal Enfield has finally unveiled the new Hunter 350, after months of “spotting” and rumors. With naked style, the new bike uses the same engine as the Meteor 350, but brings changes in design and chassis that give it its own identity.

Presented first hand by the CEO of Royal Enfield, Siddharta Lal, on his social networks, the new Hunter 350 should come to Brazil. The model has a more urban and youthful design, with straight handlebars and a single seat, when compared to its sister Meteor, which has curved handlebars and double seat, with a more “custom” style.

Hunter 350 has straight handlebars, accordion canes and single seat Image: Richard Marelli

The official launch of the model takes place tomorrow (07/8) in Thailand, which means that the arrival of the new Hunter to the Brazilian market should still take some time. Even more so now that the brand is assembling its motorcycles in Manaus (AM).

How is the new Hunter 350

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has the same single-cylinder, 349cc, air-cooled engine as the Meteor 350, but with tweaks to provide more instant throttle response, according to the brand. With that, the single cylinder produces the same 20.2 maximum horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 2.75 kgf.m of torque at 4,000 rpm. The gearbox has five gears.

Hunter 350 has a 17″ front wheel and weighs 181 kg, 10 kg less than Meteor Image: Richard Marelli

The Hunter 350’s declared maximum speed will be 114 km/h – practically the same as the Meteor 350. Its reported consumption is an optimistic 36.2 km/l. With its 13-liter tank, the new Hunter 350 has a range of over 450 km.

But it is in the cycling part that the main changes are. The double cradle frame has a sharper 25 degree caster angle. This change and the 17-inch wheel at the front – instead of the Meteor’s 19 – suggest that the new Hunter is a more agile bike.

Declared consumption of the Hunter 350 is 36 km/litre; tank has a capacity of 13 liters Image: Richard Marelli

Another important novelty is that the Hunter 350 weighs 181 kg in running order, that is, 10 kg less than the Meteor 350. The number also makes her the Royal Enfield lighter now.

The suspension uses a 41mm telescopic fork with 130mm travel at the front. At the rear, two shock absorbers with preload adjustment and 102 mm wheel travel. Brakes use the same 300mm front disc and a 270mm rear disc (with dual-channel ABS) as the Meteor 350.

Hunter 350: price and versions

The official presentation of the model will only take place on Sunday, August 7, on Royal Enfield’s social networks and its price has not yet been defined. However, the Indian press believes that the new Hunter 350 is the brand’s most affordable model.

According to journalists present at the launch event, such as my colleague Richard Marelli from the 400cc website and magazine, from Mexico, who provided some of the photos that illustrate the column, the Hunter should be sold in three versions in some markets: Retro, Metro and Metro -Rebel. The entry-level, Retro, even uses drum brakes at the rear, with ABS only at the front.

Hunter 350 should be Royal Enfield more affordable and will have three versions: one of them, including, with drum brake, in the rear Image: Richard Marelli

However, most likely, only the Metro and Metro-Rebel versions of the new Hunter 350 should come to Brazil. Both versions have disc brakes on both wheels, but differ in some details. Among them, the presence or not of the Tripper browser.

Currently, Royal Enfield sells the Meteor 350 in the country, with suggested prices ranging from R$19,990 to R$21,990. If the Hunter 350 is really the cheapest motorcycle of the Indian brand, it should arrive here for a value below R$ 20 thousand.