RR Health Insurance Network Resumes Specialized Care for Children with Autism After Deal | Roraima

The private health plan network Unimed will resume care for children with autism, Down syndrome, in addition to other diagnoses that require specialized therapies, after signing a Term of Conduct Adjustment (TAC), this Wednesday (3).

The term was signed with the Public Ministry of the State of Roraima (MPRR), municipal Procon, the Boa Vista Attorney’s Office and specialized clinics.

According to what was signed by the hospital, Unimed recognizes the non-compliance with national legislation, admits the existence of debts, with the objective that the clinics “can fully and immediately restore the multidisciplinary care services to the beneficiaries of the health plan”.

Unimed must also pay the recognized debts in installments. In case of non-compliance with the agreement that results in the suspension of services, Unimed may receive a daily fine in the amount of R$ 5 thousand to be reverted to the Municipal Consumer Protection Fund (FMDC).

The Prosecutor of Justice, Silvio Abbade, began negotiations between the parties. There were several rounds of meetings to reach the agreement concluded this Wednesday.

“With the celebration of this commitment to adjust conduct, we understand that, in a compositional and effective way, the rights and interests of both the service providers, but mainly of the children and adolescents who continually depend on this provision will be materialized”, highlighted the Promoter. of Justice.

In addition to the two parties, the municipal Procon and the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the municipality of Boa Vista participated in the agreement.

Suspension of payments

The impasses have occurred since January, after Unimed suspended part of the payments to clinics contracted for the service. At the time, the company claimed that it faced difficulties in operating due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The patients, most of them children, had their services partially suspended. For some, the suspension was total. The company was sued more than a hundred times in court, received administrative sanctions from the municipal Procon, but the problem seemed unsolved.

“With the difficulty of providing adequate therapeutic treatments for children with ASD, more than 80 families sought out SEDC/Procon Boa Vista to formalize their complaints. families from Boa Vista”, said the Executive Secretary for Consumer Protection, Sabrina Tricot.

In June of this year, the Public Ministry was called. The prosecutor highlighted that, in the agreements, the hospital “presented itself as a proactive, cooperative and mainly problem-solving institution”.