Russia cites women and vodka to attract Spanish immigrants

The Russian Embassy in Spain published on its Twitter profile on July 29 a video inviting Spaniards to move to Russia. In the images, the “attractions” of the country are highlighted: “beautiful women, cheap gas, cheap water and electricity, vodka and ballet”. Religion, culture and traditional values ​​are also pointed out as positive points.

“This is Russia: delicious food, beautiful women, cheap gas, rich history, world famous literature, unique architecture, fertile soil, cheap electricity and water, ballet, delivery and cheap taxis, traditional values, Christianity, no cancel culture, hospitality, vodka, an economy that resists thousands of sanctions. Time to move to Russia”says the video.

Watch the video (1min12s):

The film ends with the words “Winter is coming”mention of the decrease in the supply of Russian gas which could create difficulties for Europeans.

Vladimir Putin’s government has used the cuts in natural gas supplies as a possible reaction to Western sanctions imposed on the country since the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24.

On July 26, the European Union reached an agreement to voluntarily reduce gas consumption. The goal is to decrease by up to 15% in the next 8 months. The resolution came a day after Russia’s Gazprom announced further cuts in gas flows to Germany.

The countries’ objective is to reduce gas demand to ensure the bloc’s energy security, in case of possible new interruptions in Russian supply, especially during the winter. At this time of year, consumption is higher due to the use of fuel to heat homes.