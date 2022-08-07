Salary adjustments gradually return to replace losses with inflation

Although discreetly, a part of workers is managing to replace the losses with inflation last year in Brazil in salary negotiations in 2022. In the first six months of this year, 56.6% of salary negotiations were in line with or above inflation, from according to a survey by the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), which compiled information on 6,700 negotiations across the country registered with the Ministry of Labor until June.

The result indicates a change from the same period in 2021, when 52% of salary negotiations were below inflation measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

The month of June is the month that most detached itself from the trend that had been observed throughout the year. In the last month of the semester, the number of negotiations that resulted in a readjustment above inflation was 96 of the 261 concluded negotiations, while 69 were below the INPC. What you usually see is the opposite.

The technician responsible for Dieese’s Union Information Monitoring Systems, Luis Ribeiro, explains that negotiations are delayed and it is still too early to say that the month was the starting point for the game changer for a more positive scenario.

“Since at least 2018, we have noticed a gradual worsening (of readjustments). What we saw in 2022 is that there is some stabilization at a high level of categories that are not able to readjust the same as the INPC”, he said. Ribeiro’s hypothesis for this point outside the curve is regional and sectorial inequality: in June there are more negotiations in the South region and also in commerce and industry, which present more positive results.

Unemployed

Economist and professor at FGV-SP Renan Pieri says that the fact that more workers are managing to readjust their wages for inflation is also related to the fact that there is a smaller stock of unemployed in the country. “The job market for 2022 is more positive than in 2021. This is primarily due to the peak of Covid-19 cases observed in the first quarter of last year. At that time, several cities were still restricted in terms of people and trade, which implied a significant reduction in jobs.”

Even so, a considerable part of the readjustments are still below the INPC, whose accumulated value in the last 12 months is 11.92%. “These 43.4% (of readjustments below inflation) are a portrait of the tremendous precariousness of the labor market, and the act of not making the readjustment in light of the INPC, IPCA and IGP-M is a demonstration of the fragility that exists in contracts and negotiations”, said Istvan Kasznar, professor at the Brazilian School of Public and Business Administration at FGV.

In addition, the movement is not widespread in all segments of the economy. Proportionally, the sector that most managed to readjust above the INPC this year was industry, with 26.8%, followed by services (20.0%) and commerce (15.7%). In services, 50.9% of wages were below inflation. Historically, the sector has the worst rates as it is an area with more precarious employment relationships.

So far, the most robust readjustment was 31.14% (real change of 16.60%), to be applied to payments to workers in Leisure and Sports Assistance Recreation Entities in the Federal District.

In second place comes the adjustment of 22.28% (9.28% real) obtained by the Union of Workers in Research, Science and Technology of São Paulo for the employees of the Foundation for Support of the Technological Research Institute (FIPT).

By the first half of 2021, 4,900 negotiations had been completed, that is, 1,800 fewer negotiations than this year. Regarding this difference, Ribeiro, from Dieese, says that several indicators are showing that there may be a certain improvement in the economy.

