Salary R$ 8 thousand. Itaú Unibanco opens enrollment for trainees

Can you imagine leaving college already earning a salary of R$ 8 thousand? This is what Itaú Unibanco will pay for the 2023 trainee program, which is already open for enrollment.

To participate, it is necessary to have a long-term undergraduate, bachelor’s or licentiate course (4 years or more) in the Exact, Human or Biological areas, who completed higher education in December 2020. until July 2024.

The recent graduate who passes the selection must start working at the institution as early as January next year.

The company’s idea is to prepare trainees – recently graduated professionals, or those in their final year of college – to assume leadership positions in the future.

“More than a curriculum, we want people with diverse experiences, who take risks, are ambitious, value teamwork, are driven by results and who, above all, can contribute to discussions and the development of services that increasingly meet more to the needs and desires of our customers”, says Sergio Fajerman, director and member of the Executive Committee of Itaú Unibanco responsible for the People area. .

The Benefits

According to Itaú Unibanco, the total duration of the program is up to 18 months.

In addition to the remuneration of R$ 8 thousand, the trainee will be entitled to other benefits such as Meal Vouchers, Food Vouchers, Transportation Vouchers, incentives for language courses, profit sharing, medical and dental assistance, a private pension plan, an agreement with gym, day care assistance and life insurance.

The requirements to participate

In addition to the long-term undergraduate, bachelor’s or licentiate course with training between December 2020 and July 2024, you must be available to work 8 hours a day in São Paulo.

If the candidate is from outside São Paulo, he will receive a grant in the amount of a salary to organize his relocation, if necessary.

To work in the Wholesale Business area, it is also necessary to have an advanced level of English.

The selection process

According to the Exame portal, the program will be divided into Wholesale Businesses and Retail Businesses.

The selection process will consist of five stages:

Registration (from 08/03/22 to 09/05/22)

Online tests (from 09/09/22 to 09/20/22)

Itaú Challenge (October)

Itaú Immersion (November)

Final interview (November/December)

“One of the highlights of the selection process is the holding of face-to-face meetings of the selection participants with Itaú executives, to learn about the performance of the two development paths of the program”.

most awaited program

Itaú Unibanco’s trainee program is one of the most sought after in the country.

In the last edition, it had more than 85 thousand subscribers. Of the 55 approved in 2022, 58% are women and 42% self-declare as black.

There was also an increase in the number of approved, which went from 40 in 2021 to 55 this year.

how to sign up

Applications are open until September 5th.

You can apply through the “Buscando ser Trainee” app or through the ItaúUnibanco website.

In addition to the registration page, the portal has preparatory content, tips on the process and testimonials from former bank trainees.

Liked?

Good luck!

