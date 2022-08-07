Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 page on Amazon leaks ahead of launch and confirms details

Update (06/08/2022) – by DT

Many information about the next foldable cell phone top of the line SamsungO Galaxy Z Fold 4appeared on the internet in recent months and yesterday, Friday (5), the leak of a page of the device on Amazon confirmed several details. According to the SamMobile website, Amazon Netherlands has published its Galaxy Z Fold 4 sales page with lots of information and lots of device images. And as is to be expected, the content was online for a short time and has since been taken down.





Fortunately, several screenshots were taken and confirmed some rumors. Amazon’s announcement claims that the new foldable phone measures 155.1mm high, 67.1mm wide when folded and 15.8mm thick. When unfolded, the device is 130.1 mm wide and its weight is listed as 263 grams. It was also shown on the sales page that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a case that has an S Pen slot.

The announcement also highlights the multitasking and productivity features promised for the device. The version found on Amazon has 512 GB of storage, 12 GB of RAM and the color beige. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to launch with an internal 7.6-inch AMOLED display and an external 6.2-inch AMOLED display with HD+ resolution, both with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

















security

06 Aug

















Samsung

05 Aug



The external front camera must have 10 MP and the internal 16 MP. The rear set is formed by the main sensor of 50 MP + an ultrawide of 12 MP + a telephoto of 12 MP. The battery is 4,400mAh and supports charging up to 25W via cable. It is worth remembering that the expectation is that the South Korean manufacturer will present the Galaxy Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4 in the next August 10th at an Unpacked event. So keep an eye out for AllCellular so as not to miss any details.

Original text (08/04/2022)

The next generation of foldable cell phones from Samsung should be officially presented in this month of August and information about the models keep on coming. Now, possible details about the storage of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. According to website information PhoneArena, the next top-of-the-line foldable device from the South Korean manufacturer can receive in its version with a 1 TB the new UFS 4.0 storage systemwhich promises to be ultra-fast and thinner.





The advantages of UFS 4.0 against the current UFS 3.1 storage standard are noteworthy. Samsung’s new system promises data transfers of 23.2 Gbps, i.e. twice the speed of UFS 3.1 technology. The write speed of UFS 4.0 can reach 2,800 Mbps, which means it is up to 60% faster than UFS 3.1. the new standard promise still achieve read speeds of 4,200 Mbps and be 45% more energy efficient.

















economy and market

04 Aug

















Samsung

03 Aug



In summary, according to the website PhoneArena, Samsung may be preparing a UFS 4.0 storage cameo in the Galaxy Fold 4, which should double its transfer speeds compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It is worth remembering that the expectation is that the South Korean manufacturer will present the Galaxy Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4 in the next August 10th at an Unpacked event. So keep an eye out for AllCellular so as not to miss any details. What do you expect for Samsung’s next foldables? Tell us in the comments below!

See also