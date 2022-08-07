‘Sandman’: Neil Gaiman thanks fans in Brazil after debut on Netflix

Neil Gaimancreator of sandmanthanked Brazilian fans this Saturday, 6th, for the success of the series launched by Netflix based on his comics, which debuted on Friday the 5th.

“Brazil! Thank you for watching the series, Brazilian people. This makes me happy”, wrote the author on his Twitter profile in response to a fan who sent him a screenshot showing sandman in the 1st place of the Top 10 of Netflix in Brazil.

In another post, he gave a general thanks: “To everyone in the 80 countries around the world who put sandman #1 on Netflix, thanks and thanks and thanks again. I hope you’re enjoying it.”

Last July, Neil had already mentioned Brazil, which, according to him, “was the first country to discover sandman“, with a more “pleasant” edition of the comics than the one in the United States.