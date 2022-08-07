Sandy performs first post-pandemic show and attracts large audiences in the interior of São Paulo

For the first time after the coronavirus pandemic, singer Sandy returned to the stage on Friday night (5). The 39-year-old singer made her first appearance at a preview show of her 2022 tour on Friday night (5). The event attracted thousands of fans and was marked by an atmosphere of emotion.

The show took place in Jaguariúna, in the interior of São Paulo. Excited, she lifted the audience with her top recent hits. The singer showed off her new look, now that she has red hair. Among the songs on the new tour, Sandy released a single in partnership with Wanessa Camargo.

Recently, Sandy invited Wanessa Camargo to participate in the project Nós, Voz, Eles 2. Zezé Di Camargo’s eldest daughter did not hide her joy in singing alongside Xororó’s daughter — for years, there were rumors of rivalry between the two, which always made a point of denying it.

Then it was Sandy’s turn to talk about the partnership. “That’s right, Brazil! My first guest of Nós, Voz, Eles 2 is going to be Wanessa!! What a joy to finally share the studio with this friend and beautiful artist that she is. Thank you, Wan, for the enormous affection and incredible collaboration in this project that I love so much”, he declared.