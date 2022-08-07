São Paulo is defeated by Flamengo reserves at Morumbi

São Paulo reached the sixth consecutive game without a win in the Brazilian Championship. Hosting Flamengo this Saturday, at Morumbi, for the 21st round of the competition, the team led by Rogério Ceni could not face the rival, conceding the goal just six minutes into the game and leaving the field with a 2-0 defeat. Lázaro and Gabigol swung the nets for the red-black team.

São Paulo went to the field with a mixed team. Flamengo, on the other hand, used a completely reserve team, however, the quality of its squad prevailed. This was the second consecutive defeat of Tricolor in the Brazilian Championship. Mengão doesn’t know what it’s like to lose for eight games, considering all competitions.

São Paulo now turns its focus to the return leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals, against Ceará, next Wednesday, at Castelão. Flamengo will face Corinthiams, in the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, on Tuesday, at Maracanã.

The game

Flamengo opened the scoring with their first scoring chance, in the sixth minute. Victor Hugo received a cross and headed it for Lázaro, who also headed it, against Diego Alves, to make it 1-0 at Morumbi. Needing to run after the damage, São Paulo went up and almost equalized in the 12th minute with Reinaldo, who received it on the left, took it inside, sewing the marking, and hit cross, sending it out.

Later it was Marcos Guilherme’s turn to receive at the entrance of the area and release the bomb, sending it over the crossbar. But Flamengo remained attentive to counterattack and expand their advantage in the game. In the 18th minute, Felipe Alves missed a shot to Rafinha, and Everton Cebolinha was left with the leftover, going over Miranda, taking it to the middle and hitting the angle, taking paint off the beam.

Then it was Ayrton Lucas’ turn to try from outside the area, hitting with his right foot, which is not good, but still demanded a good defense from Felipe Alves. Without being able to infiltrate Flamengo’s defense, São Paulo occupied the attack field by leaps and bounds. Galoppo even tried to swing the net in a mid-range shot, but Santos made the save without giving a rebound.

Before the teams went to the break, Flamengo still had two shots to score real goals. First with Everton Cebolinha, who received in speed, cleared the marking of Miranda and Léo and hit cross, out. Then Marinho finished with a volley, surprising Felipe Alves, who palmed.

Second time

Coach Rogério Ceni decided to activate Calleri and Diego Costa in the vacancies of Patrick and Miranda, who watched the second half with an ice pack on his thigh. With the changes, São Paulo started to bother Flamengo more. In the 11th minute, Rafinha crossed in measure for the Argentine striker, who headed as the scorer’s book says, but Santos made the defense without giving a rebound. Shortly after, shirt 9 tricolor received inside the area, fixed and hit hard, but in the middle of the goal, making life easier for the red-black archer.

Aware of São Paulo’s superiority, Dorival Jr also made changes: Gabigol, João Gomes and Thiago Maia entered the vacancies of Vidal, Diego and Marinho, respectively. And it didn’t take long for the red-black team to balance the match. In the 23rd minute, Matheusinho was triggered by Gabigol and crossed low to the middle of the area, where João Gomes arrived hitting first, but sent over the goal, missing a great chance.

Flamengo’s pressure continued when Gabigol left Lázaro face to face with Felipe Alves, but saw the São Paulo goalkeeper make a great save. Then it was Thiago Maia’s turn to try from the entrance of the area, and the tricolor archer flattened. In the 34th minute, Arrascaeta, who replaced Everton Cebolinha, dropped a bomb from the entrance of the area, taking paint off the crossbar.

However, even with Flamengo’s dominance in the final stretch of the game, São Paulo had a golden opportunity to tie. Pablo failed, and Marcos Guilherme took off at speed, without any marker ahead, hitting cross, but weak, making life easier for Santos, who made the defense calmly. In the final minutes, the tricolor striker still had another opportunity, practically completing Galoppo’s cross in the small area, however, he finished over the goal.

Without taking advantage of their chances, São Paulo ended up being punished in the last play of the game. Gabigol started alone on the right in a counterattack, invaded the area and hit with category, in the corner, to kill the game in front of more than 45 thousand São Paulo in the stands of Morumbi.

DATASHEET:

SÃO PAULO 0 X 2 FLAMENGO

Place: Morumbi, Sao Paulo (SP)

Date: August 6, 2022, Saturday

Hour: 20:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa-SC) and Alex dos Santos (SC)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Public: 45,217 fans.

Income: BRL 2,723,851.00

goals: Lázaro, at 6 in the 1st quarter, and Gabigol, at 49 in the 2nd quarter (Flamengo)

Yellow cards: Hugo, Diego (Flemish); Pablo Maia, Galoppo (Sao Paulo)

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves; Rafinha, Miranda (Diego Costa), Léo and Reinaldo (Welington); Pablo Maia, Igor Gomes (Rodriguinho), Galoppo and Patrick (Calleri); Marcos Guilherme and Nikão (Igor Vinícius).

Technician: Rogerio Ceni

FLAMENGO:Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego (João Gomes), Vidal (Gabigol) and Victor Hugo (Everton Ribeiro); Marinho (Thiago Maia), Everton Cebolinha (De Arrascaeta) and Lázaro.

Technician: Dorival Junior

