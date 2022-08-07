Scientist apologizes after releasing photo of sausage as James Webb’s

A leading French physicist had to apologize after posting the image of a slice of chorizo ​​sausage on Twitter and saying it was a photograph taken by the James Webb Space Telescope of the closest star to the Sun. The fact, of course, was a joke, but it had a very negative impact.

The tweet published by the research director of the French Commission for Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy (CEA), Etienne Klein, was widely shared and reached the mark of 1500 retweets and garnered more than 11,000 likes.

In the caption of the shared photograph, the director wrote: “Photo of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the sun, located 4.2 light years from us. She was taken by the JWST. That level of detail… A new world is revealed day after day.” (free translation).

Photo of Proxima du Centaure, l’étoile la plus proche du Soleil, located at 4,2 année-lumière de nous.

Elle a été prize par le JWST.

Ce niveau de détails… Un nouveau monde se dévoile jour après jour. pic.twitter.com/88UBbHDQ7Z — Etienne KLEIN (@EtienneKlein) July 31, 2022

While some netizens understood the joke and also shared funny images. Others were critical and declared that the type of posting was misleading and inappropriate to be accounted for by a scientific authority figure.

Faced with the backlash generated by the photograph, Klein made a new tweet in which he apologized and warned people about images that look real, but in reality are fake. In an interview with French magazine Le Point, the director said that this situation illustrates how “fake news is always more successful than real news”, a reference to fake news.

He felt obliged to clarify the misunderstanding with the image: “In light of some comments, I feel obliged to clarify that this tweet showing an alleged photo of Proxima Centauri was a form of diversion.”, and he added that “no object belonging to Spanish charcuterie exists everywhere except on Earth.”

Via: Newsweek

