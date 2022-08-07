See dates when the August PAYMENT starts to take effect; find out who will receive INSTALLMENT of R$ 600 or R$ 710

O Brazil aid August was anticipated by the federal government. On the 25th of July, it was announced through the Official Gazette the new dates of payment. See below the calendar.

Before withdrawing the money, the beneficiary can make an inquiry. There is high demand on the consult Auxílio Brasil Dataprevbut it is not possible.

O dataprev portaldifferent from what many believe, is used for looting Emergency Aidwhich was paid during the most critical period of the pandemic, until October 2021.

Is there a way to make the Auxílio Brasil query? Yes, through the platform itself. Find out more in this article.

CONSULTATION DATAPREV EMERGENCY AID

The citizen who wants to carry out the Dataprev queryyou can do so with the intention of the installments not received from the Emergency Aid.

During the years 2020 and 2021, it was during the portal dataprev that the beneficiaries consulted the availability of the plot.

As a result, recipients of the Brazil aidsubstitute for Family Scholarshipstill associate the receipt there.

ACCESS TO DATAPREV EMERGENCY AID

to make the Emergency Aid consultationthe citizen must use a Gov.br account – consult Dataprev.

See the step-by-step guide to make the Dataprev Auxílio Emergencial query:

Access the Dataprev website;

Click on “Enter with Gov.br;

Inform the CPF;

Enter the password;

Click on “Login”;

If this is your first access to the platform, you will be asked for an “authorization to use data

personal data”, just click on “Authorize”.

If there is still a balance available, it will appear on the home screen of the site.

BRAZIL AID CONSULTATION

to carry out the consultation Aid Brazilthe citizen can use the Brazil Assistance Applicationavailable for Android and iOS systems.

Another way is through the Ministry of Citizenship, through the number 121.

AID BRAZIL AUGUST

After the approval of the Kamikaze PEC, the Aid Brazil August will have the installment of R$ 600 for the beneficiaries.

This amount will be valid until December 2022.

In addition to this payment, there is an increase for 5.6 million families. O gas voucher is paid bimonthly, depending on the value of the 13-kilogram cylinder. In August, it will be R$ 110.

ASSISTANCE BRAZIL AUGUST 2022 CALENDAR



New Auxílio Brasil calendar shows new payment dates for Auxílio Brasil and Vale Gás – REPRODUCTION / FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

