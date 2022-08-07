See the schedule of Arraial de Belo Horizonte; event will be broadcast live on g1 | Things to do in Belo Horizonte

It’s August, but it’s still gang time! The Arraial de Belo Horizonte of 2022, the first big popular party to occupy the streets of the city since the easing of the pandemiccontinues this weekend, with shows and presentations by the Special Group Gangs.
This Saturday (6th), the groups Formigueiro Quente, Arriba Saia, São Mateus, Balancê, Forro de Minas, Fogo de Palha and São Gererê will perform.
On Sunday (7) the dance is on behalf of Nova Geração, Trem D’Minas, Chic Chic, Pé de Serra, Milho Verde, Feijão Queimado and Popcorn Doce.
According to the Belotur (Municipal Tourism Company of Belo Horizonte)in the last week, 35 thousand people attended the event.
In this edition, for the first time, Arraial will be broadcast live by g1, the Globo News Portal. The presentation will be on behalf of the journalists Carlos Eduardo Alvim and Sérgio Marqueswhich will be in a studio installed on site, with a privileged view of the party.
In addition to the portal, live flashes will be shown in the intervals of the TV Globo.
Whoever takes the subway can be carefree! THE Brazilian Urban Train Company (CBTU) released a special operating scheme. Trips will be from 5:15 am to 1:30 am. All other stations in the system will be open, for disembarkation only, after 23:00.
THE CBTU guides users to purchase return tickets in advance, to avoid queues and agglomerations.
And so that people can have fun safely, the team working on Integrated Center of the Capital (Cop) will be reinforced. Professionals will monitor ten cameras installed in the region.
Arraial de Belo Horizonte takes place at Praça da Estação, in the center of the city — Photo: Daniel Iglesias/Acervo Belotur
This year, Arraial de Belo Horizonte will gain special coverage! On August 6th and 7th, the event can be followed in a live broadcast on g1 Minas.
The presentation will be on behalf of the journalists Carlos Eduardo Alvim and Sérgio Marqueswhich will be in a studio located in Praça da Estação, with privileged view for the party.
In addition to the portal, live flashes will be shown in the intervals of the TV Globo.
To serve users who will participate in the event “Arraial de Belo Horizonte”in Praça da Estação, the Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos (CBTU) released a special operating scheme.
Us August 6th and 7th, the trips will take place from 5:15 am to 1:30 am. All other stations in the system will be open, for disembarkation only, after 23:00.
CBTU guides users to purchase return tickets in advance, to avoid queues and agglomerations.
Arraial de Belo Horizonte was suspended at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and is back in 2022 — Photo: Bruno Figueiredo/Acervo Belotur
- Arraial de Belo Horizonte
- Location: Station Square
State Quadrilha Juninas Contest
13:00: Opening of the event
2:30 pm: Ali de Mineiro gang
3pm: Bambuzar gang
15:30: Buscapé gang
4pm: Pé de Moleque gang
16:30: Crazy Gang
5pm: Quadrilha Poeirinha
17:30: Santa Terezinha gang
6pm: Pequiza Quadrangle
6:30pm to 7:00pm: State Closing
6:30 pm to 6:50 pm: Children’s Quadrilha Rising Sun
Municipal Competition of Quadrilhas Juninas – Special Group
19:00: Quadrilha Formigueiro Quente
19:40: Quadrilha Arriba Saia
20:20: São Mateus gang
21:00: Balance Squad
21:40: Forró de Minas gang
10:20pm: Firewood Squad
11pm: São Gererê gang
Show
11:30 pm: Leo Magalhães
01:10 am: End of the show
01:30 am: Closing of the Event
State Quadrilha Juninas Contest
13:00: Opening of the event
2pm: Perecolândia Squad
14:30: Sheikh Matte Gang
15:00: Drags Pé de Santo Antônio gang
15:30: Quadrilha Xuva de Prata
4pm: Hot Foot Quadrille
4:30 pm: Fala Uai Gang
5:00pm to 5:30pm: State Closing
17:00 to 17:20: Golden Balloon Children’s Quadrangle
Municipal Competition of Quadrilhas Juninas – Special Group
17:40: New Generation Gang
18:20: Quadrilha Trem D’Minas
7pm: Chic Chic Quadrille
7:40 pm: Pé de Serra gang
20:20: Quadrilha Milho Verde
9pm: Burnt Bean Quadrille
21:40: Sweet Popcorn Quadrangle
Show
10:30 pm: Rionegro & Solimões
00:00: End of the show
00:30: End of the Event
Opening hours: to be confirmed
Attraction: Nathan Santos
Time: 22:00
Attraction: Special Sesc Minas in the Moonlight
About Arraial de Belo Horizonte
O Arraial de Belo Horizonte reaches its 43rd edition this year. The event is organized by the Municipality of Belo Horizonte, through Belotur, and has the support of public partners and civil society.
In the capital of Minas Gerais, Arraial is worked from the concept of “complete June experience”, with the presentation of gangs, musical shows and various gastronomic activities.
Within the program, the party has actions such as the June procession, June blitz, municipal quadrilhas contest, June proses, concerts by artists with regional and national notoriety, June dish contest and gastronomic village.
Click here and learn more about the history of Arraial de Belo Horizonte.