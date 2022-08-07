See which Samsung phones are eligible for One UI 5.0 beta with Android 13

THE Samsung released the first beta version of One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 yesterday, Friday (6), for users in South Korea, Europe and the United States. However, not all cell phones from the manufacturer are eligible to test the novelty.
Despite having expanded the range of devices in recent years, the South Korean brand still limits public beta versions to models of the top-of-the-line series, therefore, leaving the intermediate and basic out of the tests.
As Samsung discontinued the Galaxy Note seriesit remains to be seen whether the company will release the beta version for the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. But both devices will get One UI 5.0 with Android 13 when they go public.
Eligible series for the beta:
- Galaxy S20;
- Galaxy S21;
- Galaxy S22;
- Galaxy Z Fold 3;
- Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Unfortunately, as already mentioned, Samsung’s mass market devices of the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series are not usually supported for the beta program. And that shouldn’t change for One UI 5.0.
However, many of the A and M line devices will also receive the Android 13 update with One UI 5.0 once the final stable version is released to the public.
(updated on August 6, 2022 at 8:42 am)