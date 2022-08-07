Serginho Groisman pays tribute to Jô Soares in ‘Altas Horas’ | TV & Famous

Serginho Groisman honored Jô Soares in the “ High hours ” this Saturday, 6/8. He recalled important moments in the trajectory of the presenter, actor, director, writer and comedian, who died in the early hours of this Friday, 5/8, in São Paulo, at the age of 84.

Serginho showed three occasions in which Jô was one of the guests on the show that rocks Saturday nights and also recalled when he was interviewed by dear Gordo. All this interspersed with outstanding characters in the more than 70 years of the carioca’s career, who had São Paulo in his heart.

‘Altas Horas’ honors Jô Soares

The news of Jô’s death was given by Flavia Pedras, the artist’s ex-wife, on social media. He was hospitalized at the Sírio Libanês hospital, in the capital of São Paulo, and the cause of death was not disclosed. The wake and cremation ceremony were closed to family and friends of the comedian.

The presenter was one of the celebrities who attended Jô’s funeral and also paid tribute to him on social media. “We were neighbors at SBT and GLOBO for over 20 years. I had the privilege of living with Jô, a unique human being dedicated to art and always attentive to those around him. Heaven has more humor now. And we miss you. Rest, friend”.

