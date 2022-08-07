Series is perfect to annoy the conservative fan

The comic “Sandman” was released in 1988 and, written by Neil Gaiman – also responsible for “American Gods” – gained a legion of fans over the years. The comic tells the story of Morpheus, the “God of the Dream”, who is imprisoned by a man trying to command death. From this event, the narrative unfolds.

With such success, fans of the work waited a long time for an adaptation to happen, something that never came to fruition. The hopelessness of admirers of the story turned to joy when Netflix turned the fantastic adventure into a series, now available on the platform.

However, echoing what other adaptations have done, those responsible for the “Sandman” series have touched the wounds by updating the story and adapting to address current issues, including a greater perspective of diversity.

Thus, the series has everything not to please the most conservative fans or those most attached to the original characters.

Some characters who were white in the original plot became black in the series. That’s what happened to Death, played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste. In addition to her, there is also the case of the librarian Lucien, who became Lucienne in the series and is played by Vivienne Acheampong, a black woman.

Neil Gaiman, author of ‘Sandman’, created the comic in 1988 Image: Reproduction

In an interview with splash, the actress says that she was not concerned with the public’s reception about the character’s gender change. “I was cast and told that this is the character. And I ended up relying on the comics to understand: what is his essence? What does he want? So it was an exciting and wonderful experience to play this version of Lucienne.”

The librarian wasn’t the only gender swap that happened in the adaptation: Lucifer and John Constantine – the famous supernatural detective – are also played by women in the Netflix series.

If Acheampong wasn’t worried about the public’s reaction, Jenna Coleman, who plays Johanna Constantine, didn’t even think about it. “To be honest, it hasn’t crossed my mind, because it’s irrelevant. It’s not like the character can’t ever change. Everything has been reimagined.”

I think it was inevitable that this change would happen, precisely to be able to create this conversation.

“But to be honest, I think I enjoyed getting into the world of ‘Sandman’ so much that I didn’t let it occupy my thoughts too much,” she concluded. The cast also includes Mason Alexander Park, a non-binary artist who plays Desire, a character that does not have defined gender characteristics. Neutral pronouns are used to refer to Desire in the series.

Tom Sturridge and Mason Alexander Park in a scene from ‘Sandman’. In the series, they are Dream and Desire, respectively. Image: Disclosure / Netflix

For the protagonist Tom Sturridge, who plays Morpheus himself, the God of the Dream – one of the only ones who was extremely faithful to the comic book character -, the presence of the creator Neil Gaiman as producer of the adaptation was what helped to place it in the current scenario, increasingly inclusive.

“He wanted to do ‘Sandman’ in 2021. For that he thought, ‘I’m starting ‘Sandman’ again. Is there anything I would do differently?’ And the answer is that it’s a masterpiece, but there are things that he decided to do it differently. He wanted to bring it into contemporary culture, because if he did it any other way, it would look like a lie.”

Neil has always been at the forefront, and even at that time, of exploration and ideas of gender or sexuality in the representation of women.

When asked about the biggest changes for the adaptation, Neil Gaiman believes it was the storms.

“Instead of Morpheus escaping from where he was trapped in 1988, he escapes in 2022. That’s basically what led us to need to modernize the story. Otherwise, ‘Sandman’ was already 30 years ahead of its time when it was released. like comics, so it’s all right, it didn’t need a modernization so much anymore”, he concludes.