Simaria appears with Simone’s son and an attitude raises doubts

Simaria goes to Simone’s son’s 8th birthday party and presence would have generated tension

The singer simaria walked away from the stage to take care of his mental health in mid-June. Since then the sister and duo, Simonecontinues with the band’s professional commitments and shows.

With this decision by the artists, many rumors began to be created around the sisters’ relationship. On a few occasions, Simone defended her older sister and declared her love for her stage and life companion.

This past Thursday (4), Coleguinha celebrated the eighth birthday of her eldest son, Henry, with a beautiful party at a buffet in São Paulo. In addition to her firstborn, Simone is the mother of one-year-old Zaya. The two are children of the singer with businessman Kaká Diniz.

simaria attended the lavish celebration. The artist posed right at the entrance of the event with her two children: girl Giovanna, 10 years old, and boy Pawel, six years old. The heirs are the result of the singer’s old relationship with the Spanish Vicente Escrig.

The famous still shared the fun moments with Giovanna and Pawel at the party. In her social network, she recorded the play with her children in the toys of the huge buffet. Another very emotional moment shared by the country girl was the tight hug she gave Henry as soon as she saw him! The famous auntie and her children smiled and celebrated when they found the birthday boy. The foursome hugged each other tightly. “Happy day, auntie”, declared the artist.

However, the sisters did not get to share on their social networks photos together during the party. Columnist Léo Dias even published that with the arrival of simaria the singer Simone would have withdrawn from the event.

The journalist stated: “Sources who were present at the event commented that the singer’s arrival took place through the back of the party house, and automatically generated a climate of tension between guests”.

According to Léo Dias, the sisters would have greeted each other quickly. “Without a hint of affection or even a photo together”, declared the columnist. The communicator also reported that the duo’s press office stated that Simone’s “sudden” departure was due to medical commitments that the singer would have in the morning of the next day. According to Léo Dias, Simone shared the battery of tests that has been submitted on her social networks.

