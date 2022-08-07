Simone’s husband, after Simaria’s interest, explodes and detonates

Simone’s husband, Kaká Diniz, released the verb after accusation involving Simaria

It is not news to anyone that the relationship of Simone and simaria has been in the spotlight due to rumors about the duo’s breakup. even the name of Kaka Diniz was involved in this mess thanks to a serious accusation that came from the reporter Thiago Sodré.

According to the journalist, the supposed pivot of the disagreement was that Simaria fell in love with her sister’s husband. For those who don’t know, the singer has been single since her divorce from Vicente Escrig and according to Thiago Sodré she would have fallen in love with her brother-in-law, which obviously would have made Simone furious.

The fact is that Kaká Diniz made textão where he appears next to Simone and her children and vented: “I learned that the best way to combat any manifestation of hate is through love!”.

“When we say that God is love, we are talking about love for others, because loving yourself is easy, it is even difficult to have compassion for others. But these days nothing surprises me anymore when it comes to the internet. I’m not talking about the social network, but who makes up the social network”, fired Simone’s husband.

“The problem is not with the internet, but with those who ‘think they have a voice’ in it. The problem is not in the lives of those who are happy, but in the lives of those who are unhappy. In the end, the difference is what comes from ‘inside’ to ‘outside’, not what’s outside to inside. Who is happy LIVES. Who is UNHAPPY, lives watching the other live happily”, he concluded.

Belo appears weakened and Gracyanne Barbosa exposes her husband’s illness: “The worst pain a person can feel” Claudia Raia, after years of marriage, sees her husband take on another and goes to the bottom: “Difficult” Pantanal: Zé Leôncio will lose grandson after the child’s mother has an abortion and the truth will be hidden