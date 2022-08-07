Singer is shot dead at the door of his house and video shows the moment of execution; watch

A video shows the exact moment the singer is shot dead while still inside the house

Published on 08/06/2022, at 08:36 am

A crime scared the population of Belém, Pará, last Thursday (4). The singer from Pará Jorge Moraes was shot dead at the door of his house after being called by an unknown person, who fired the shots at close range after being attended by the artist.

Josenilton Cunha Pestana, known as Jorge Moraes, was 37 years old and lived alone in the Jurunas neighborhood. Last Thursday afternoon, when he was called at the door, he was surprised by the suspect who fired four shots. The singer could not resist the injuries and died at the scene, still inside the house.

A security camera recorded the exact moment of the crime. In the images it is possible to see the moment when a silver car stops at the door of Jorge’s house, and a man goes down towards the gate of the residence. Soon after, the singer appears and is surprised by the shots. The man then runs away.

Singer is shot dead at the door of his house and video shows the moment of execution pic.twitter.com/MF5sZxtpQ8 — BNews (@bnews_oficial) August 6, 2022

According to information from the G1 portal, the Homicide Police Department is investigating the case, but so far no one has been arrested. The Scientific Police were called at the scene, as well as the Civil Police, which launched an investigation to investigate authorship and possible motivations for the crime.