Small businesses dominated the opening of vacancies in the first half

In the first semester, the creation of formal jobs was driven by micro and small enterprises (MSEs). Of the approximately 1.33 million formal jobs created in Brazil from January to June, 961,200, which corresponds to 72.1% of the total, originated in small businesses.

The information is part of a survey by the Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Enterprises (Sebrae), based on data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), of the Ministry of Economy. Thus, the performance of MSEs is much higher than that of medium and large companies, which opened 279,100 jobs in the first six months of this year.

Thus, in June alone, smaller businesses opened 63.6% of formal jobs in the month, with 176.8 thousand out of a total of 277.9 thousand jobs in June. Medium and large companies, on the other hand, opened 73.9 thousand jobs, which corresponds to 26.6% of the total.

Economic sectors

Furthermore, in the division by sectors of the economy, small businesses had a positive balance in the creation of jobs in all segments in the accumulated result for the year. The service sector stands out among micro and small companies, generating 533 thousand jobs. In June alone, the segment opened 78 thousand jobs.

Construction came in second place, followed by the manufacturing industry, with 168.8 thousand and 126.3 thousand job openings, respectively. And, in commerce, 90,600 jobs were created by MSEs from January to June. However, medium and large companies closed 42,800 jobs in the same period.

MEP

To qualify as a micro company, the business must have annual gross revenue of up to BRL 360,000 and employ up to 9 people in commerce and services or 19 people in Industrial. A small company, on the other hand, must have a turnover of up to R$ 4.8 million per year and employ 10 to 49 people in commerce and services or 20 to 99 people in industry.

