Smallpox of monkeys arrives in the interior and MS has 8 confirmed cases of the disease

The SES-MS (State Department of Health) reported this Saturday (6th) that the number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in Mato Grosso do Sul rose to 8. The three new cases reported today are patients from Campo Grande and Itaquiraí.

Until the afternoon of this Friday, Campo Grande had seven suspected and five confirmed cases of the disease. With the results of tests, two of the suspected cases were discarded and two more confirmed. Thus, Campo Grande has, so far, seven confirmations of the disease. Two cases remain under investigation in the Capital.

Another new confirmed case is from Itaquiraí and represents the first infection of the disease in a resident of the interior of Mato Grosso do Sul.

Also according to the SES, the state has, in all, 11 suspected cases that depend on laboratory results to be confirmed or discarded.

In addition to Campo Grande, there are suspected cases in Dourados, Cassilândia, Ponta Porã, Camapuã, Três Lagoas and Bandeirantes.

The state survey shows that 100% of confirmed cases are men and that 25% of them had contact with travelers and another 75% had sex with a casual or unknown partner.

Monkeypox left Africa and causes worldwide outbreak

Originally known as Monkeypoxmonkeypox is an endemic disease of Africa and has recently raised awareness around the world due to infections recorded since early May in North America and Europe.

What draws the attention of world health authorities is that this is the first time that the disease has caused an outbreak in several parts of the world without patients with the disease having traveled to Africa.

According to the Butantan Institute, monkeypox can be defined as an acute “febrile disease”, which occurs in a similar way to human smallpox.

On July 23, the WHO (World Health Organization) classified the disease as a global health emergency.

Infection with the virus occurs in three ways: in contact with a monkey infected with the virus, with another sick person and also with contaminated materials. From person to person, the virus is transmitted through contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding.

Therefore, the most common forms of contagion are as follows:

• from contact with clothing or sheets (such as bedding or towels) used by an infected person;

• from direct contact with monkeypox lesions or scabs;

• from close exposure to the coughing or sneezing of an individual with a smallpox rash.

Monkeypox symptoms and prevention

According to the authorities, the incubation period of the virus varies from seven to 21 days and symptoms usually appear after 10 or 14 days. In addition to skin rashes, monkeypox causes muscle, head and back pain, fever, chills, tiredness and swollen lymph nodes.

In a note issued last week, the Ministry of Health says that the best method of preventing contagion is to reinforce hand hygiene and be careful when handling bedding, towels and sheets used by infected people.

It is worth noting that there is no specific treatment for the disease or vaccine against the virus, however, the standard smallpox vaccine also protects against this virus. Smallpox was eradicated from the world in 1980.

In the United States, the last country outside the African continent to register an outbreak of the disease in the early 2000s, there were no deaths caused by the disease. According to experts, this scenario reveals that with adequate care, the disease, although serious, may not represent an epidemic, like that caused by respiratory viruses, such as Covid-19.