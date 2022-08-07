Smallpox of the monkeys arrives in the region of Franca; case was registered in Batatais

Jenni Smith

Monkeypox reaches the region of France and already causes concern. The Health Department of potatoesa city 40 km from Franca, confirmed a positive case of a man diagnosed with monkeypox disease, known as monkeypox, this Saturday, 6.

He is a healthcare professional who lives in Ribeirão Preto, but works in Batatais. His clinical picture is stable, with the development of mild symptoms and few lesions.

According to the municipality’s Health Secretary, Bruna Toneti, the patient is in isolation, being monitored, as well as his contacts. “It is important that people with any symptoms seek a health unit for care and monitoring”, appealed the secretary.

The incubation period for the disease is typically 6 to 13 days and can range from 5 to 21 days apart. Once infected, the person starts with fever, myalgia, fatigue, headache, asthenia and back pain. The patient also has a skin rash (sores).

Transmission between humans occurs mainly through contact through skin lesions, kissing, massage, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions, tissues and surfaces that have been used by the patient. Brazil has already recorded almost 2,000 cases of the disease and one death.

