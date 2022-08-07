Spanish newspapers praise PSG duo

Did he miss them in La Liga? After Neymar and Messi’s show in Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-0 rout of Clermont, for the French Championship, the Spanish press melted for the duo, who years ago shone for Barcelona. The local newspapers also highlighted the ability of the Parisian team to present a great performance even in the absence of Mbappé.

In today’s rout, without the 23-year-old forward, who suffered an injury to his left adductor muscle, the Brazilian scored one goal and provided three assists, while the Argentine scored twice – the second with a bicycle at the end of the game.

In the text entitled “Messi and Neymar fly”, the Madrid daily As said that it will be impossible for PSG to get rid of Neymar if he continues at his current level.

“Just in the summer when there was more talk about his sale, the paulista responded with a carat performance in Clermont”, wrote the newspaper, which also said that Messi delighted the public with the bike in the last minutes.

Also from Madrid, Marca evaluated that Neymar gave a recital on the field, in a performance defined as “absolutely stellar”, and highlighted that the Argentine shirt 30 made a great game playing in the role of 10, on the right.

With less emphasis on Messi, Mundo Deportivo, from Catalonia, pointed out that the good debut highlighted the figure of an inspired Neymar: “Neymar said he was not going to leave and seems to have given his word to Christophe Galtier that, in terms of commitment, nobody will win him.”

Catalan Sport stressed to PSG that the absence of Mbappé was not a problem for PSG, who have always resorted to Messi and Neymar to create danger. The ‘icing on the cake’, according to the newspaper, came in the final stage: “first with Neymar’s hat-trick of assists for Messi to make his debut on the scoreboard, and then with the postcard of the round: a pass from Paredes that Lionel received in the area , controlled the chest and set the bike to lower the screen of the match.”

PSG starts the season on the right foot: in addition to today’s rout, for the first round of Ligue 1, the team of Neymar, Messi and company took no notice of Nantes last Sunday (31), won 4-0 and won the French Supercup — and also with concerts by the Brazilian and Argentine.