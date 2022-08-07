Stênio Garcia and Marilene Saade are seen without a mask in a theater in Rio

Actor Stênio Garcia, 90 years old, and his wife, Marilene Saade, were photographed honoring the actress Fernanda Montenegro, 92, in the presentation of her play about Nelson Rodrigues, entitled “Nelson Rodrigues por eleme”.

In the photos taken at Teatro XP Investimentos, in Rio de Janeiro, the two appear without a mask next to the veteran actress. In a behind-the-scenes image and in the photo shared by the couple on social media, they appear with the protective mask against covid-19.

The meeting takes place after the recent controversy involving Stênio and his wife. While he was granting an interview, Saade interrupts to place the mask over her husband’s mouth and nose. With the repercussion of the video on social networks, Marilene was even accused of mistreatment.

At the time, she justified her attitude by explaining that the 90-year-old actor’s health condition is complicated, and that he could not be at risk of contracting the covid or flu virus.

In an interview given after the controversy, Stênio defended Marilene: “I am sometimes a bit rebellious, and sometimes she needs to force me to do some things”, he told the program “Balanço Geral” (RecordTV).