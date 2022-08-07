Stop taking vitamin D without a prescription! find out why

Our body works almost like a symphony played by an orchestra, so we need each instrument to be in harmony with the song so that we can emit a beautiful sound, right? In real life, we need each vitamin to be present in the body in the right way so that we don’t have problems.

See also: Risk! Man hospitalized after suffering vitamin D overdose

Of course, it is not always easy to make our lives ruled to the point that we are ingesting vitamins, proteins and other nutrients in the most correct way possible. What we must remember is that any nutritionist will point you to how to get them all through good nutrition.

However, we know that having access to this professional is not always possible. Depending on each one’s work, everything can be so rushed that we end up eating anything, spending a lot of time in offices or indoors. Until we sleep badly!

The result? Deficiency of nutrients and vitamins, which makes us turn to food supplements.

And we are not here to speak ill of supplements in any way, but rather to warn that some vitamins should be ingested almost exclusively naturally. The greatest example we can give here is vitamin D. Yes, it is very important for the body, but it is the most peculiar thing we have in our body.

Although we can see the vitamin in food, especially in fish, we have to keep in mind that the biggest source of it is literally from space.

The sun is responsible for about 80% of the vitamin D that our body receives, not only by providing it to us in its rays, but also by helping to activate what we already have in the body.

That’s why the idea of ​​taking vitamin D in supplements It’s a risky idea and it can be a waste of money. If our source of vitamin D is free and unlimited, spending on it seems like a silly idea to say the least.

We know that there are several vitamins that are the most difficult to ingest, depending on the foods you consume on a daily basis, but what about this one? All you need is a few minutes in the sun.

Preferably early morning and late afternoon sun, as that is when it is at its mildest. Instead of burning it, it will only help your health. About 20 minutes of “low” sun a day and no sunscreen should be enough.

In addition, we need to pay attention to the problems that excess vitamin D can cause the body, always from the use of unnecessary supplements.

Basically this will cause an intoxication that can have consequences very serious for the body. Want an example? Hypercalcemia, which is nothing more than excess calcium in the blood.

Intoxication can cause muscle weakness, fatigue, and even an increased risk of getting cancer.