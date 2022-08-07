sudden illness can be confused with stroke

Photo: iStock

A few weeks ago, influencer Gustavo Tubarão, from Minas Gerais, announced on social media that he is suffering from Bell’s Palsy, a paralysis caused by a virus or bacteria that “freezes” half of the musculature of the face.

The symptoms were sudden: Gustavo went to lunch and suddenly felt something strange in his mouth. Looking in the mirror, he saw that his right side of his face was all paralyzed. The influencer thought, for a few moments, that he was having a stroke (Cerebral Vascular Accident).

But what exactly is Bell’s Palsy?

In technical terms, Bell’s Palsy causes the contraction (paresis) of some muscles to decrease, or the muscles of the face to stop altogether. This is due to an interruption of facial nerve function, affecting the movement of expressions and also the lacrimal and salivary glands. It can even affect the taste of the tongue and the contraction of the stapedius muscle in the ear. There may also be pain and inability to close the eyes (which affects the blinking movement).

The disease is named after Charles Bell, the anatomist and surgeon who discovered the disease. The causes are not exact; it is believed, however, that the disease can come as a result of infections with bacteria (such as Lyme disease) or viruses that have the ability to reach the nerves of the face, such as herpes, both herpes simplex and herpes zoster (chickenpox). Epstein-barr, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, influenza and rubella viruses also make the list.

Studies also point to stress, changes in temperature, low immunity and otitis media, among others, as possible causes that aggravate Bell’s Palsy.

Among the symptoms already described, the most worrying are dry eyes, pain, which can intensify when treatment is not done quickly, hearing loss and difficulty speaking. The latter, in particular, can be quite compromised, due to the impossibility of moving the mouth muscles.

For treatment, doctors prescribe medication, but there is no “standard” treatment for the disease, as it depends on how it will present itself in the patient and on other factors, such as age, preexisting diseases, etc.

In general, anti-inflammatories and pain relievers are prescribed; and, for those who have difficulty speaking, treatment with a professional trained in the faculty of speech therapy, as they are specialists in the resumption and development of speech. In addition to a speech therapist, an otolaryngologist is also recommended for the treatment of deafness.

