– SUS offers free courses to fight syphilis Federal Council of Nursing

The use of condoms, early diagnosis and immediate treatment are essential to combat syphilis. For to sensitize and qualify professionals in disease control, the Ministry of Health made new courses available in the SUS Virtual Learning Environment (AVASUS). The courses are part of the No Syphilis coping strategy, and were developed in partnership with the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (UFRN).

Through miniseries and podcasts, the course Pain in the Times of Syphilis addresses the history and impact of the disease, the first sexually transmitted infection of pandemic proportions. The origin of syphilis is uncertain, but the infection spread across Europe at the end of the 15th century, during the period of the great navigations. With the discovery of penicillin, almost 500 years later, the disease became curable, but it is still present. data of World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that more than 7 million new cases of the disease are registered annually in the world.

The course Singular Therapeutic Project (PTS): strategy to eliminate congenital syphilis with the essential concepts for the management of complex cases in pregnant women, as a strategy for the elimination of congenital syphilis. With 61,000 cases in pregnancy, Brazil wants to eradicate vertical transmission of the disease, associated with abortion, neonatal deaths, bone and neurological sequelae and blindness in the newborn.

Benzathine penicillin, the only drug proven to be able to cross the placental barrier and prevent congenital syphilis, must be applied promptly, at the Basic Health Unit itself, and can be prescribed by the nurse, according to the protocol.

Nursing in the fight against syphilis – “Cofen is a partner of the Ministry of Health in fighting syphilis, with detection and treatment in Primary Care. The nurse is able to start treatment at the UBS, upon detection in a rapid test. The referral to distant reference units represents an accessibility barrier, making treatment difficult, which, in the case of pregnant women, is of utmost urgency”, says federal counselor Vencelau Pantoja.

Rapid tests for syphilis detection are already available in the SUS, and need to be accompanied by the expansion of treatment, which already reaches 89.9% of diagnosed pregnant women (Sinan/MS). Prompt treatment of the pregnant woman and her partner drastically reduces the risk of transmission. Cofen’s normative opinion authorizes that rapid tests are also carried out by mid-level professionals, under the supervision of a nurse.

Source: Ascom – Cofen