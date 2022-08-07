Taiwan accuses China of faking island invasion







Woman watches Chinese army aircraft approach Taiwan island Photo: Aly Song / Reuters

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry accused the Chinese military of simulating air and naval attacks on the island on Saturday, 6th, as another retaliation by Beijing for the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Several communist planes and ships were detected carrying out activities around the Taiwan Strait (…). The exercises were considered a simulated attack on the main island of Taiwan,” the Taiwanese government reported.

In response to the simulation, the local army says it has issued an alert and deployed air reconnaissance forces, ships and land-based missile launchers to deal with the situation.

Chinese forces have been releasing videos and photos of the military exercises, as well as the approach to the island. Chinese state television CCTV even reported that the missiles flew directly over Taiwan during the exercises, which has not been confirmed.

“In the waters around the island of Taiwan, more than 10 destroyers (warship type) and Eastern Command marine escorts approached from different directions to carry out containment operations,” said the Chinese military’s Eastern Command, which also reports. a shooting exercise in the south of the Yellow Sea – located between China and the Korean peninsula – from Saturday to August 15th.





US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi attends a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei photo: Reuters

Pelosi’s controversial visit

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week infuriated Chinese leaders, who claimed the high-level delegation was a violation of China’s territorial rights and a deliberate provocation amid deteriorating US-China relations. In response, Chinese authorities announced military exercises in six areas around Taiwan, which denounce “sea and air blockades”.

The Communist Party of China has never ruled Taiwan, but Beijing claims the region of 23 million people is an inalienable part of its territory and threatens to take it by force.

The White House urged China not to exaggerate, saying Pelosi’s trip did not signal any change in US policy. But the Chinese military exercises, scheduled to last until Sunday, represent Beijing’s efforts to establish a new normal for its rival’s invasion. (*With information from international agencies)