Taiwan accuses China of simulating an attack on the island | World

Taiwan said Saturday that the Chinese army had simulated an attack on its territory and criticized China’s behavior, which it called irresponsible.

China’s government has stepped up reprisals after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week.

Pelosi’s stopover in Taiwan was seen as a provocation by China, which, in retaliation, began the biggest military exercises around Taiwan in decades.

According to analysts, the maneuvers, which should continue until Sunday, aim to train a blockade of the island. For the Taiwan Ministry of Defense, however, it is a simulation of an attack.

“There are several communist planes and ships carrying out activities around the Taiwan Strait, we consider that they were carrying out a simulation of attack on the main island“, Taiwan’s defense ministry said in a statement.

The island’s military announced the deployment of air and ground patrols, as well as land-based missile systems.

China announced simulation with live ammunition

The government of China has indeed announced that it will carry out simulations with live ammunition in the southern Yellow Sea, between China and the Korean peninsula, between this Saturday and August 15.

Chinese forces on Friday released a video of a pilot recording the island’s coastline and mountains from his cockpit.

China fires 16 missiles over waters surrounding Taiwan

The army’s Eastern Command released a photo that was allegedly taken of a warship during a patrol near Taiwan that clearly shows the island’s coastline.

According to Chinese state channel CCTV, Chinese missiles flew over Taiwan during the maneuvers, but the information was not confirmed.

Taiwan’s government insists it will not back down from China, which it has called an “evil neighbor”.

John Culver, a former CIA analyst for Asia, believes that Beijing’s main intention with its military exercises is to change the status quo.

“I believe it’s the new normal,” he said at an event organized by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“The Chinese want to show that a line has been crossed with Pelosi’s visit,” he concluded.

The Continental Affairs Council, the Taiwanese governing body that manages relations with mainland China, said the Chinese had taken “brutal and deplorable” actions.

“We urge all our democratic allies around the world to continue to support Taiwan and counter the irresponsible behavior of an autocratic regime that undermines peace with its military adventure,” the council’s text reads.

US says it wants to avoid global crisis

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared this Saturday in the Philippines that Washington is “resolved to act responsibly” to avoid a global crisis.

The government of China has announced the withdrawal from negotiations and cooperation agreements with the Americans, particularly on climate change and defense cooperation.

The two countries, the world’s biggest polluters, had announced a commitment to work together and accelerate climate action, but the deal now looks uncertain.

China should not hold negotiations on topics of global interest such as climate change as a “hostage”, Blinken said: “This does not punish the United States, it punishes the world,” he said.

“It’s impossible to address the climate emergency if economies number one and two and pollutants number one and two don’t make decisions,” said Alden Meyer of the E3G climate think tank.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the two powers must continue to work together for the good of the world.

“For the Secretary-General, there is no way to solve the world’s most pressing problems without effective dialogue and cooperation between the two countries,” said his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

The scale and intensity of the Chinese exercises drew criticism from the US and other countries. The US government on Friday summoned the Chinese ambassador to Washington to question Beijing’s actions.

Japan and Australia also called for an end to Chinese maneuvers.

Missile program director died

At a time of tension, the vice president of the National Institute of Science and Technology Chung-Shan, an army agency, died of a heart attack on Saturday.

Uyang Li-hsing, 57, who was the director of a missile production program, was found dead in a hotel in southern Taiwan.

“A medical examination determined that the cause of death was a myocardial infarction and angina,” the institute said in a statement.