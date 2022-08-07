Tebet declares R$ 2.3 million in assets to the TSE; vice, Mara Gabrilli, R$ 12.9 million | Elections 2022

The MDB candidate for the presidency, Simone Tebet, informed the Electoral Court that she had R$ 2.3 million in assets.

The value is higher than that declared by her in the 2014 election, when she was elected senator for Mato Grosso do Sul. That year, Tebet reported having R$ 1.575 million in assets.

Mara Gabrilli (PSDB), deputy on Tebet’s ticket, declared to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) R$ 12.897 million in goods. This amount is three times greater than the R$4.3 million in assets declared by her in the 2018 elections, when she was elected senator for São Paulo.

See the list of declared goods:

Apartment: BRL 81,903.69

House: BRL 52,000.00

Apartment: BRL 200,000.00

Apartment: BRL 200,000.00

Land: BRL 457,209.33

Apartment: BRL 200,000.00

House: BRL 69,397.28

Land: BRL 100,000.00

Land: BRL 100,000.00

Apartment: BRL 200,000.00

Apartment: BRL 200,000.00

Land: BRL 94,000.00

Apartment: BRL 310,000.00

Bank deposit in a current account in the country: BRL 59,225.08

Savings account: BRL 14,826.14

Other funds: BRL 91,462.00

Bank deposit in a current account in the country: BRL 10.00

Land: BRL 600,000.00

Bank deposit in a current account in the country: R$ 7,594.03

Land motor vehicle: BRL 227,000.00

Other real estate: BRL 2,031,780.56

Other applications and investments: BRL 350,000.00

Other applications and investments: BRL 3,000.00

Real Estate Investment Fund: BRL 500,000.00

Apartment: BRL 950,000.00

OTHER ASSETS AND RIGHTS: BRL 450,000.00

VGBL – Free Benefit Generator Life: BRL 2,546,213.25

Other applications and investments: BRL 5,125,462.72

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) received on Saturday (6) the formal request for registration of Simone Tebet’s (MDB) candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic.

The application for registration with the TSE is the last step for the officialization of a candidacy. With the presentation of the registration, the Federal Revenue is able to provide a CNPJ number to the slates, which will be able to raise funds and pay expenses necessary for the electoral campaign.

In the coming days, the TSE should publish a notice for interested parties to suggest, within five days, the challenge of registration requests. Any candidate, political party, federation, coalition or the Public Ministry may challenge the application for registration of candidacy.

The deadline for submitting applications is August 15th. The Electoral Court will have until September 12 to decide definitively the registration requests and eventual appeals. The first round of the 2022 elections is scheduled for October 2nd.

Senator Simone Tebet (MS) was made official on July 27 by the MDB as a candidate for the Presidency.

Simone will be supported by the “Brasil para Todos” coalition, made up of the MDB, Podemos and the PSDB-Cidadania party federation.

Simone, 52, is the daughter of former governor, former senator from Mato Grosso do Sul and former Minister of National Integration Ramez Tebet. Master of State Law, she worked as a university professor.

Simone was a state deputy, mayor of Três Lagoas, deputy governor of Mato Grosso do Sul and was elected senator in 2014.