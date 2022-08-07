Teenager who believed he had Covid discovers brain tumor

Disclosure / Ronald McDonald House United Kingdom 15-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor

A 15-year-old boy was diagnosed with a brain tumor in the UK after experiencing constant headaches that were initially interpreted as symptoms of long-term Covid. The condition is classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the persistence of signs of Covid-19 for three months or more after infection.

Kane Allcock received a positive diagnosis for contamination by the new coronavirus in the last new year, after experiencing a slight headache. More than two weeks later, when the infection had passed, the pain persisted. In March, the teenager’s parents decided to take him to the hospital as the pain became more intense and constant, but test results did not indicate any problems.

“The bottom line was that he was possibly still suffering the aftereffects of Covid, so we went home and were told to come back if anything got worse. The following week, he seemed to go downhill quickly. The headaches were getting more frequent, and he was getting dizzy and having pain in his neck,” Kane’s mother, Nicki Allcock, told the Ronald McDonald House UK website, an institution that helped the young man’s family during treatment. .

“I called the GP again and we were sent back to the hospital, where he did more neurological evaluations. As the results were good again, they were still thinking it was long Covid or possibly puberty-triggered migraines,” continues Nicki.

She says that the pain continued, and the family went to look for another doctor, who did a general exam and concluded, again, that it must be the result of post-Covid syndrome. The next day, the situation worsened and they returned to the hospital. Nicki says that she knew there was something wrong with her son as she had also noticed a small dent on Kane’s head.

“He was holding his head and shaking in agony. He couldn’t walk straight. They did some blood tests and put him on oxygen and intravenous painkillers. The message I was getting was that he was still suffering from migraines. But when we were being checked into the assessment ward, I spoke to a nurse who seemed to take us more seriously and told her I noticed a dent on the back of Kane’s head,” says the teenager’s mother.

They then spent the night in the hospital. The next morning, the pains were even worse and Kane had a seizure. Doctors helped the young man and then decided that he should undergo an MRI scan. Two hours later, the results came.

“Steve (Nicki’s husband) and I were taken into a room and told that they had discovered acute hydrocephalus, which is a buildup of pressure in the brain caused by too much fluid. That wasn’t the worst of it, however. They also found a large tumor,” says the mother.

Kane was then taken into emergency surgery to treat hydrocephalus. Two days later, he returned to the operating room to have the tumor removed. The procedure, which took nearly eight hours, was successful and indicated yet another piece of good news: the tumor was benign. Four days later, he was discharged and returned home. The teenager still needed to undergo another operation due to the return of hydrocephalus, but he was discharged and is now doing well, says his mother.

