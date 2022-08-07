Thales Bretas celebrates the birthday of his children, Romeu and Gael

Thales Bretas, 34 years old, widower of actor and comedian Paulo Gustavo, gathered family and friends yesterday to celebrate the 3rd birthday of his children, Romeu and Gael.

The party had the theme of decoration dinosaurs, and was attended by figures such as Marcus Majella, Fiorella Mattheis, Bianca Andrade and model Carol Trentini, in addition to Déa Lucia and Juliana Amaral, mother and sister of the comedian who died in May 2021, at age 42.

Those present shared images of the celebration on social media, and Thales even published a photo in which his children appear with their backs together with other children, and wrote: “These children… our future!” The children’s aunt, Ju Amaral released a series of clicks in which she appears alongside her family and friends during the celebration.

Although the party was on Saturday, the 6th, the children celebrate their birthdays on different days. Romeo was born on the 3rd and Gael on the 13th, both in the United States.

Last Wednesday, Romeo’s birthday, the dermatologist published a tribute to his son on his Instagram. He recalled that the birth was difficult, and that it involved a passage through the ICU, and showed some images of intimate family moments.

“What a joy to be able to celebrate 3 years of a life so desired, planned, expected and loved! His birth was with a lot of emotion, before the time, and it already brought us the first great challenge as parents: having a child hospitalized in an intensive unit” , he recalled.

Thales Bretas celebrates Romeu and Gael’s birthday at a party with family and friends Image: Playback/Instagram

“You were a lion from the minute you were born, you bravely overcame these difficulties and showed, with your dengo, that you are strong but need to be charming.”