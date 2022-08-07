The 10 most watched movies of the week (06/08/2022)

The list of the most watched movies of the first week of August brought some news. While Sonic 2: The Movie, Top Gun: Indomitable Aces and Jurassic World: Dominion establish themselves, once again, as feature films with a large audience, new titles enter the ranking. It is the case of Lie influencer, Revenge and the national Eduardo and Monica.

For multiverse fans, there’s no shortage of options. Spider-Man: No Return Home continues on the list, while one of the most acclaimed films today, Everything Everywhere at the Same Timetakes the lead.

It is worth remembering that there is still no official tool that measures the audience of movies on streaming and video on demand services. For now, the best way to do this is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and also in which streaming content is available.

So, based on this data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which were the most watched movies of the week in Brazil.

10. Sonic 2: The Movie

A work for children and adults, Sonic 2: The Movie It is a feature that won over the public and remained in our ranking for several weeks. The story revolves around the blue hedgehog who teams up with the fox Tails to try to defeat Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). It turns out that such a mission will not be easy, since the villain is aligned with Knuckles in order to steal the mystical emerald to dominate and destroy the world.

Sonic 2: The Movie is available for purchase and rental on Prime Video, Apple TV and the Microsoft Store.

9. Lie Influencer

The ninth place on the list goes to the recent release Influencer de Mentira, which tells the story of Danni, a young woman who does not have good prospects in life. Discouraged, friendless and collecting heartbreaks, she decides to create a fake trip to Paris to get attention. However, things end up getting out of hand and she will have to deal with the consequences of her actions.

Written and directed by Quinn Shephard, the comedy drama titled Not Okayin English, features Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien and Embeth Davidtz in the cast. Lie influencer is available on Star+.

8. Revenge

Directed by Coralie Fargeat, this 2017 French film tells the story of three wealthy married men who go on a hunt in the desert every year. It turns out that this time, one of the businessman decides to take his lover and leaves her to die on the spot. Now, they will have to deal with the aftermath of an angry woman seeking revenge.

Revenge is available on Netflix.

7. Top Gun: Indomitable Aces

Starring Tom Cruise, this feature returned to success after its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, was released in 2022. The first film is from 1986 and tells the story of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a young and fearless pilot of the elite squadron of the United States Air Force who has to deal with old memories to get back to piloting. With lots of action scenes, the film shows Cruise at his best.

Top Gun: Indomitable Aces is available on Star+ and Globoplay, and also for purchase and rental on Microsoft Store, Claro Video, Google Play, Prime Video and Apple TV.

6. Eduardo and Monica

A week after arriving on Globoplay, this romantic comedy inspired by the song of the same name by Renato Russo has already won the sixth place on our list. It tells the story of a boy and a girl who have completely different characteristics, but who, by the irony of fate, end up falling in love and, contrary to what everyone thought, live a love that spans the years. After all, “who will one day say that there is no reason in the things done by the heart?”.

Directed by René Sampaio, those chosen to give life to the protagonists were Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga. Rounding out the cast are Victor Lamoglia, Bruna Spínola, Fabrício Boliveira, Otávio Augusto and others.

Eduardo and Monica is available on Globoplay and for rent on Google Play and Apple TV.

5. The Man of the North

Dropping a few positions, this film still holds firm in our ranking of the most watched since its debut. Directed by Robert Eggers, the story unites action, revenge, death, and vinking legend.

Set in 914, the plot of the man of the north tells the story of Prince Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) who, on the verge of coming of age and taking the place of king, discovers that his father has been murdered by his own brother. Shocked and disgusted, he vows to return for revenge. Twenty years later, Amleth is back to fulfill his promise and finish off his uncle.

the man of the north is available on Claro TV+, Google Play and Prime Video.

4. Jurassic World: Dominion

Dinosaurs are also popular here. Again in the ranking, the feature released in June 2022 shows that, after four years of the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs and humans now live side by side. It turns out that such a situation is not always peaceful and this fragile harmony is about to end.

Now, former dinosaur park employees Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen (Chris Pratt) will try to find a solution to such a problem. For this, they will have the help of experienced dinosaur scientists, who return from the previous films.

It is worth remembering that the film is the final chapter of a trilogy that has Jurassic World: The World of Dinosaurs and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The cast includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern. The direction is by Colin Trevorrow who also shares the script with Michael Crichton.

Jurassic World: Dominion is available on Claro TV+ and for rent on Apple TV, Google Play and Prime Video.

3. Spider-Man: No Return Home

Anyone who is a Spider-Man fan can be happy, because Spider-Man: No Return Home is again on our list, showing that the success he made in cinema is repeating itself in streaming.

This feature, as well as the dinosaur movie mentioned above, is also part of a trilogy composed by Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and tells the story of Peter Parker (whose identity has been revealed to the world) asking Doctor Strange for help in reversing the exposure caused.

With an intriguing plot and full of action scenes, the film features villains and other Spider-Men from the Multiverse, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Spider-Man: No Return Home is available for purchase and rent on Google Play, HBO Max, Apple TV, Microsoft Store and Prime Video.

2. Hidden Agent

Based on the best-selling book series by Mark Greaney, this feature was released this year and became Netflix’s fifth most successful debut.

also known as the gray man (The Gray Man, in English), the film tells the story of a CIA agent, Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), who is about to be executed, but is rescued from federal prison by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), a mobster who wants to have Gentry in your pack. Now, with a price on his head, the protagonist will have to flee and hide to defend his life.

hidden agent is only available on Netflix.

1. Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

In first place for the second week in a row, the feature that premiered in 2022 tells the story of Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a Chinese immigrant who is on the verge of collapse, as she has to deal with more problems than she can handle; such as the failure of his laundry, the failed marriage, the bad relationship with his father and daughter, and also with the auditor of the Internal Revenue Service. Now, Evelyn will have to explore parallel realities.

Directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, the film is still in select theaters. in streaming, Everything Everywhere at the Same Time It can be rented on Google Play, Prime Video and Apple TV.