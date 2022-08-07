“The emotion is so great that it’s hard to put into words”

Actress Paula Barbosa is celebrating her return to TV. She is Zefa’s interpreter in the soap opera Pantanal and says that she is very happy to participate in a remarkable soap opera in the career of her grandfather, the author Benedito Ruy Barbosa. She participates in the adaptation written by her cousin, Bruno Luperi.

In an interview for Caras magazine, the artist commented on the pleasure of participating in the remake of the telenovela: “The emotion is so great that it is difficult to define in words. It was a very important telenovela for my grandfather, for our whole family, A job that was shelved for a long time, it was my grandfather’s dream and he believed it until it happened. So, this is also a life lesson. I was the age my son is today and he watches the soap opera. My cousin Bruno rewriting the plot… The emotion is indescribable”, he commented.

The actress also commented on how she has managed to reconcile her activities: “There were phases of my life. When I finished I Love Paraisópolis, I released my first album. I always liked to sing, but I never became a professional, I am an actress who sings. Soon after, I became a mother and wanted to enjoy this moment. So, in fact, I walked away. In the meantime, the opportunity arose to open a franchise store. My husband, my sister and my brother-in-law focused on this project and it worked very well. Today, we have several stores from two different franchises. It became my plan B, something that gives me a little more security”, he explained.

She also said that she was excited to hear that she would participate in the remake: “I was crazy, but it’s difficult. It must seem like I did like, ‘Grandpa, I want to do this soap opera’. And he said, ‘Okay!’. That’s not how it works. When my grandfather wanted me to do it, it was like, ‘Wow, that’s it!’. But it depends on many things, the direction would still be defined, which selects the cast along with the author, has the profile of the characters. For a long time, I had the expectation that it might not happen. Then, I received the news that I would do the soap opera and would be Zefa. It was just joy!”, he commented.