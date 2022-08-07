The history of the Me 262, the first jet fighter

The 1930s and 1940s marked the beginning of the jet engine era in military aviation. The development of jet engines, as this type of propulsion is popularly known, was a milestone under the Nazi regime in Germany.

In 1942 the first operational jet fighter in history took off for the first time, a Me 262 manufactured by Messerschmitt. The company already had expertise in manufacturing fighter jets, such as the Bf 109, but this was an aircraft powered by a piston engine.

The Me 262 itself had flown a year earlier with a piston engine, but the need for superiority in air combat made it imperative that it be built as a jet fighter.

The development of this type of engine was far ahead in Nazi Germany compared to other countries. Allies would not introduce a jet fighter until months after the Nazis, with the Gloster Meteor in 1944.

The Me 262 paved the way for the jet era, including commercial aircraft, a path followed in aviation until today.

However, its late introduction into combat, which only occurred in 1944, prevented it from being able to change the course of the war in Europe.

dissatisfied Hitler

Hitler would have been furious that the fighter was not produced as a bomber Image: Picture alliance via Getty Images

The Me 262 was conceived in 1938, but would only fly with a piston engine in 1941 and with a jet engine in 1942. The delay in starting operations has been attributed by historians to Adolf Hitler, who would have preferred the fighter to be produced as a bomber to strengthen its advance and defense strategy over other territories in Europe.

According to interrogations made at the end of the war, when the Führer questioned how many Me 262s were capable of carrying bombs, he received the answer that no example of the model could still do that, as they were being built to be exclusively fighters. Hitler was enraged by the news and reportedly ordered the planes to be produced as bombers from then on.

To support its new mission, some changes were necessary, such as the addition of auxiliary fuel tanks to ensure greater autonomy and new pilot training for this type of operation.

However, some currents of research rule out this possibility of delay due to changes in the model’s plans, given that the development of jet engines proved to be a great challenge at the time, which ended up taking much longer than expected.

In the end, Hitler’s orders led to 30% of the examples being manufactured as bombers.

Thus, the hunting version was called Schwalbe (Swallow) and the bomb-thrower as Sturmvogel (Grazina).

It wasn’t until 1944 that the Me 262 ended up being used for combat, becoming one of the Reich’s war machines.

Action in the conflict

Messerschmitt Me 262 on display at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, USA Image: United States Air Force

Although it had superior performance compared to other fighters at the time, the Me 262 had little chance of showing its full potential due to the air dominance that the Allies maintained over the skies of Europe, with a vast amount of aircraft flying.

The airports from which they took off were frequently attacked, and he had to operate at various times from German highways, known as the Autobahn.

In all, approximately 1,440 copies of the Me 262 were manufactured, but only 300 were used in the conflict.

Some of its main “competitors” at the time were the British Supermarine Spitfire and the North American P-51 Mustang, powered by piston engines and with maximum speeds of approximately 715 km/h and 700 km/h, respectively. At the same time, the Nazi fighter reached a speed of 870 km/h.

This performance was still superior to most Gloster Meteors, whose first versions reached speeds of around 700 km/h.

With the end of the war, the fighter fell into disuse. As a result of the defeat of the Germans, several nations began to take advantage of the technological development achieved by the country during the period of Nazism.

In the post-war period, the model was used by Czechoslovakia. Few units were produced in the extinct country until the beginning of the 1950s, where it had the name S-92.

There are no records of the existence of any original operational copies of the Me 262, leaving only replicas and adapted copies around the world. Some museums, such as the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum (USA) and the Prague Aviation Museum (Czech Republic), have fighter units that were rescued at the end of the war.

predecessors

In 1939, the first aircraft with exclusively jet propulsion in history had taken off, an experimental He 178. It had been developed by German designer Ernst Heinkel.

Less than a year later, in 1940, the He 280, designed to be the first jet fighter in history, took off. However, it never got to be 100% operational.

With only nine prototypes produced, the He 280 was left out in favor of the Me 262, which proved to be a better performing aircraft than Heinkel’s.

At the same time, the Me 262 was being developed, which was the first operational jet fighter in history that was built on a large scale, and not just as a prototype or for testing purposes.

Datasheet

Me 262 ushered in the era of jet aircraft. It was the first operational fighter with this type of engine. Image: United States Air Force

Model: Me 262

Manufacturer: Messerschmitt

Crew: a pilot

Height: 3.8 meters

Wingspan (distance from tip to tip of wing): 12.5 meters

Length: 12.1 meters

Empty weight: About 4.4 tons

Maximum speed: 870 km/h

Maximum distance flown: About 1,050 km

Propulsion: Two jet engines

Produced copies: 1,443

Armaments: Four 30mm guns, up to 24 R4M rockets and nearly a ton of bombs

See images of the Me 262:

Sources: Encyclopedia Britannica, Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, Stanford University, United States National Archives and FAB (Brazilian Air Force)