the secrets behind the songs of Bahia

Caetano Veloso turns 80 today as an icon of Brazilian popular music and a reference in political militancy. Over more than 50 years of career, the artist’s songs have become MPB classics and his lyrics have started to generate curiosity about what they mean. The Bahian of Santo Amaro da Purificação, a small town in the Recôncavo Baiano, has more than 600 compositions.

In 1961, he learned and began to sing with his sister Maria Bethânia in bars in the capital. In 1967, already in Rio, it would have its first heyday, the presentation of “Alegria, Alegria”, to the sound of the electric guitars of the Argentine pop group Beat Boys at the 3rd Music Festival, on TV Record.

In 1968, he recorded his first solo LP, but he was arrested soon after and had to go into exile in Europe after being released on Ash Wednesday at Carnival in 1969. Caetano, Gil and their wives went to England, where they remained until 1972. when they returned to Brazil definitively. Four years later, he released “Doces Bárbaros”, one of the most praised albums of his career.

Since the end of the military dictatorship until today, Caetano maintains an intense rhythm of releases and artistic works. In 2003, he was the first Brazilian to sing at the Oscars ceremony. Between 2006 and 2012, he joined Banda Cê with three young musicians from Rio de Janeiro and got closer to indie music. In 2018, he released the album “Ofertório”, in partnership with his sons Moreno, Zeca and Tom, considered one of the best of the year by specialized critics. In 2021, his most recent work, “Meu Coco”.

To celebrate the artist’s 80th birthday, splash te tells the story behind eight tracks present in the singer’s history and discography.

“The Little Lion” (1977)

Released on the album “Bicho”, the song talks about a “little lion” that Caetano likes to see walking on the sun. It’s not really a lion, of course. He said he wrote it after meeting musician Dadi Carvalho at the Novos Baianos’ apartment. “Dadi was perhaps the only one of those who were there that I didn’t know. He was 17 years old and was – as he is today – bright, clearly good”, he told Folha de S. Paulo.

“River Boy” (1979)

Another song composed for a man is “Menino do Rio”. But who is this guy, “the heat that makes you shiver”? In 1971, a pier was built on Ipanema beach, creating waves and attracting surfers.

Among them, the honoree, José Arthur Machado, popularly known as Petit, still a teenager. His beauty and skill with the board drew attention, and Baby do Brasil asked Caetano to make a song for the young man. He took his own life in 1989, aged 32, after having an accident and having to end his surfing career.

“Cajuína” (1979)

The Bahian wrote the song after the death of the Piauí poet Torquato Neto. He says he was on tour and visited Teresina shortly after the poet took his own life and visited his father, Dr. Heli da Rocha, an encounter that made him cry.

“The house was full of photographs of Torquato on the walls. We were both alone, he comforting me. He took a cajuína from the fridge, poured it into two glasses and we didn’t say anything. We were both crying. He went to the garden, picked a rose girl and brought me. And every thing he did I cried. I went to another city in the Northeast and, in the hotel, I wrote this song”, he explained on “Altas Horas” (TV Globo).

“Kidnap Me Chameleon” (1981)

The song is a declaration of affection for Regina Casé, who Caetano dated in the early 1980s.

“She was called ‘Camaleoa’ in a play (‘Aquela Coisa Toda’). , adapt me, capture me, it’s up to me’, which brings a bilingual rhyme”, he said in a conversation with the writer Eucanaã Ferraz, organizer of books about the birthday boy.

“You’re Beautiful” (1983)

Another track that Caetano wrote for a crush was “Você é Linda”, which became one of his main hits. The woman’s name was Cristina and she was a neighbor of his when he was young, in Ondina, Bahia.

“No Regrets” (2006)

From the album “Cê”, first with Banda Cê, he wrote for his wife Paula Lavigne, with whom he is also married. At the time, they were just separated from their first union, says the book “Lado C – a Trajetória Musical de Caetano Veloso Ato a Reinvenção com a BandaCê” (Máquina de Livros, 2022), by Tito Guedes and Luiz Felipe Carneiro.

“Lobo is Right” (2009)

As the title suggests, the track is a response to singer-songwriter Lobão. Present on the album “Zii e Zie”, it is a response to the singer Lobão, who had already written a song called “Para o mano Caetano” and was always talking badly about the Bahian in the newspapers.

“Lobão is right when he told me ‘enough of the truth’, in that emotional song he made for me [Para o mano Caetano, de 2001]. The song is directly for Lobão. And indirectly to Paulinha, who has said to me many times ‘Lobão is right’, punctuating criticism that makes my personality”, he told Jornal do Brasil (in an excerpt taken from the book “Side C”).

“A Communist” (2012)

Present on the album “Abraçaço”, also with the band Cê, the almost nine-minute track is a tribute to Carlos Marighella, one of the leaders of the armed struggle against the Brazilian military dictatorship, according to the book by Guedes and Carneiro.