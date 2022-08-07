The soundtrack for the next six o’clock soap opera will be predominantly Brazilian – Prisma

The soundtrack of “Mar do Sertão”, Globo’s next six-hour soap opera, to premiere on the 22nd, will be predominantly Brazilian, according to the filmmakers. In the work led by music producer Ricardo Leão, in addition to the opening song, “Sobradinho”, a composition by Sá and Guarabyra that was re-recorded by Chico César especially for the plot, are “Xote das Meninas” – Trio Mana Flor; “Bicho de 7 Cabeças” – Geraldo Azevedo and Elba Ramalho, “Xique Xique” – Tom Zé, among others.

In other times, the moments that preceded the announcement of the singers of a soap opera soundtrack were as popular as the choice of the protagonists. There was huge appreciation. It’s a shame this has been lost over the years. Looking forward to the complete list of “Mar do Sertão”.

The substitute for “Além da Illusion”, written by Mário Teixeira, takes place in the fictional city of Canta Pedra. A place that, as they say, was once the sea and turned into a sertão. The public will follow the unfolding of the love triangle lived by Candoca (Isadora Cruz), her great love Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé), and Tertulinho (Renato Góes).

The power of the region’s colonels will also be highlighted, especially if they hold the region’s most precious asset: water. The mayor and the delegate care little for the people of the city.

At the beginning of the plot, Candoca and Zé Paulino are engaged. The anxiety is great, as soon they will finally fulfill their dream of getting married. The problem is that there is a heavy rain on the way that causes an accident. Paulino is presumed dead. But ten years pass and he returns more alive than ever to Canta Pedra, changing the lives of all the residents and determined to recover his great love.







Cine Maior

Record has been producing fun headlines for the films. For this Sunday’s, journalist Eduardo Ribeiro recorded on a bicycle, as the protagonist who needs to deliver an order urgently, in a case of life or death.

“Danger by Order”, Cine Maior poster, starts at 1:30 pm and has actor Joseph Gordon-Lewitt as the protagonist.



intimate enemy

“Jornal da Record” debuts a special series on Monday about crimes that involve close people, many with family ties. “Intimate Enemy” is the title!

These are stories that ended in tragedies and that involve characters who bear the same surname.

Work by reporters Romeu Piccoli, Sylvestre Serrano, Cleisla Garcia, Luiz Carlos Azenha and Leandro Stoliar with production by Marcelo Souza, Mariana Soares and Fernanda Camargo.



kissing troop

Daniel Berlinsky, Maria Clara Mattos, Cecília Giannetti, Clara Anastácia and Ceci Alves. All led by Portuguese writer António Barreira.

This is the team responsible for the script for the new version of “Dona Beija”, one of the many investments made by HBO Max.



go to the game

Overcome with Covid-19, Oliveira Andrade returns this Sunday, 3 pm, at Band.

He will narrate São Paulo and Bahia by the Brazilian SUB 20.



Duration

According to information from HBO Max, the new version of “Dona Beija” should reach the mark of 50 chapters.

The production will be signed by Floresta/Sony, which has already been developing some dramaturgy works for Globo. “Passport to Freedom” and “Rio Connection” among them.



excited the square

The fact that Isis Valverde has ended her exclusivity commitment with Globo, to work, from now on, in the contract model by work, already messes with the streaming platforms. There is the expectation of having the actress in the future.

Isis who does not hide her desire to invest in international cinema.



Number 4

Polliana Aleixo is already working on the film “Sequestro”, which will have Rodrigo Faro playing Silvio Santos.

The actress will play Patricia Abravanel, daughter number 4, who has a whole highlight in the story.



Rescue

The Father’s Day special, being recorded for SBT with a presentation by Carla Vilhena, will rescue a moment of Celso Portiolli shown on the program of the late Hebe Camargo.

On the occasion, the presenter of “Domingo Legal” received a surprise tribute from his children.







another beach

Even bringing in her surname the strength of the family that spread jiu-jitsu worldwide, Karla Gracie decided to walk the path of music and recently signed a contract with Som Livre.

“I am very happy with this new step in my career”, says Karla, who released the single “Completa o meu Flow”, in partnership with singer Gaab, son of singer and music producer, Rodriguinho – ex – Travessos.



Ibope

After programming changes and investment in new content, Warner Channel recorded growth across all time slots and audience targets in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

Among the highlights, the channel achieved an increase of 175% in the morning range (6am and 12pm), among people aged 25 to 34, reaching the leadership in PayTV at the time.



Detail

On this track, Warner Channel shows the block of series like “Supergirl”, “Miracle Workers”, “All American” and “Supernatural”, which continues to be on the rise even after almost two years of closure.

A fact that made it gain more space in the programming and replace the block of films, also occupying the afternoons of Warner.



Climbing

The increase in series airing throughout the day increased Warner’s audience by 25% in the 18-49 age group, taking the channel from 17th to 9th place on PayTV.

In the 25-34 target, Warner rose from 13th to 4th place, a growth of 88%.



Special

“Que História É Essa, Porchat?”, which airs on Tuesday at 9:45 pm on GNT, will be a special tribute to Father’s Day.

Fabio Porchat welcomes Douglas Silva, André Rizek and comedian Ceará.







pets

Commanded by João Vicente de Castro, “Quem Salva Quem” is the premiere of the GNT, on the 19th, starting at 10:30 pm. The weekly attraction investigates the relationship between animals and humans.

In each episode, the actor gets to know, with depth and emotion, engaging stories of people who transformed the lives of pets and who had their lives changed by them. There will be 10 programs.



hits

• Silvinha Abravanel will participate in the recordings of “Faustão na Band” on Tuesday.

• Miguel Nader will appear in the series “Plantão Sem Fim”, which premieres on the 9th at Multishow…

• …It’s Rodrigo Sant’Anna’s new program…

• …Nader participates in the episode “Martela o Martelão”, on the 16th.

• There is an expectation about changes in the chairs of “The Voice Brasil”, with the arrival of Fátima Bernardes to the program.

• Summary of the first two seasons of “Reis” enters the final stretch…

• …On the 10th, Wednesday, there will be new episodes and the third season…

• …The next phases of “Reis” will feature names like Juliana Boller and Christine Fernandes.

• Gabriel Sater, who plays the pedestrian Trindade in the soap opera “Pantanal”, joins conductor João Carlos Martins for two special performances, on September 5th and 6th, at Teatro Santander, in São Paulo…

• … Sater and the maestro, who is celebrating 60 years of career, will be together in the show “Do Clássico ao Pantanal”.